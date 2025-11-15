In his post Traitor Mao Tse TRUMP and the Deadly Communist Chinese Invasion, Christopher Jon Bjerknes reports on Donald Trump’s promise to import more than 500,000 extra Indian H-1B visa workers and 600,000 more Chinese students into the United States, displacing Americans from those jobs and university spots.

(Consider supporting Bjerknes through his Substack. He might be incorrect on some things — like not recognizing the Covid virus and shots were designed by [redacted] military intelligence, not the Chinese with whom they cooperate, according to an eyewitness scientist — but Bjerknes is presenting vital, painstaking research on issues almost no one else will touch.)

Trump in America’s downfall

Bjerknes posits an ancient and deliberately executed plan to destroy the White European gentile population worldwide, including in the United States. This plot is a collaboration between international communism and Zionism, masterminded by a cadre of [redacted] leaders, says Bjerknes.

Donald Trump is presented not as a dupe or naive politician, but as a willing and conscious agent — a “puppet” and “Judas goat” — in this scheme.

Bjerknes alleges Trump’s roles are:

Communist agent: He is “in bed with Putin, Xi Jinping, and Kim Jong-un,” deliberately undermining U.S. alliances in Asia and working for the interests of Red China and Soviet Russia.

“Messiah, son of Joseph”: In a kabbalistic interpretation, Trump is a treacherous leader whose divinely ordained role is to guide the gentiles (goyim) into self-destruction. Trump is accused of fulfilling this by lying to his electorate to gain power and then enacting policies that lead to national suicide. He is a “Pied Piper” enticing his supporters into the “Red Sea” of communism to be consumed, claims Bjerknes.

Enabler of a fifth column: One key betrayal is Trump’s plan to admit 600,000 Chinese students, which Bjerknes claims is actually importation of a hostile army.

Trojan horse invasion

The plan to admit over a million more Chinese and East Indian immigrants is a deliberate act of geopolitical warfare, Bjerknes insists, far beyond simple immigration policy.

He maintains these people are “soldiers, spies, and saboteurs,” not just students or workers, who aim “to kill us off.”

Their purported missions are multifaceted:

Espionage: Stealing military secrets (hypersonic missiles, stealth technology, nuclear secrets) and mapping U.S. infrastructure.

Sabotage: Destroying the power grid, assassinating people, poisoning water systems, and setting forest fires.

Targeting key people and assets