Dennis Prager of Ben Shapiro’s Daily Wire says you should follow lethal religious laws

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A leading conservative platform, Ben Shapiro’s Daily Wire aims to convince American Christians, Catholics, and Muslims that because they already worship “the God of Israel” and believe possibly fictional characters and “prophecies” of the Old Testament (Torah) are real, they should eagerly follow Noahide laws — i.e., Jewish rules for all non-Jewish people — by which your family must be beheaded for disobeying those rules, say rabbis (see here and here).

Daily Wire hiree Dennis Prager says, “To usher in the Messianic Age, we have to spread ethical monotheism,” a belief in the one god common to Judaism, Christianity, and Islam and who just so happened to choose the Jewish people to rule the world, rabbis tell us.

Like Ben “Take the Vaccine, Dopes” Shapiro and fellow Daily Wire writer Jordan “Just Take the Damn Shot” Peterson, Prager is an enthusiastic proponent of Noahide laws, which promise to benefit him and kill many of the rest of us.

In the video above, Prager and Peterson discuss how the success of Jewish people is related to their being chosen by God as his most favored people, at least according to the Torah, Talmud, and Kabbalah, sources written by Jewish people in an ostensibly remarkable coincidence.

And by tossing out the radioactive word “antisemitism” in the video, Prager scares everyone away from even daring to question the idea he propounds of a god’s choosing his group over everyone else.

On Prager from this article:

[Jews should] reach out to non Jews to spread ethical monotheism. “Almost no one is bringing the authentic Jewish message to the world — that there is one G-d of all people and that this G-d’s primary demand is that human beings treat each other decently,” he writes. Prager notes that Chabad does in fact believe in spreading what is known as the Seven Laws of Noah and he quotes an article from Chabad.org about “Universal Morality.” “When the Lubavitcher Rebbe began speaking about publicizing [the Noahide Laws] as a preparation for a new era, he was reviving an almost lost tradition,” the article says. It notes that “At Mount Sinai, G-d charged the Children of Israel to serve as His “Light unto the nations” by bringing all of humanity to a recognition of their Creator and adherence to His laws.” Prager argues: “Doing that should be regarded as important as getting Jews to put on tefillin. In order to make a better world — to usher in the Messianic Age, if you will — we have to spread ethical monotheism; to bring the world to the God of the Ten Commandments.”

The Daily Wire has about 900 thousand website subscribers and 2.6 million YouTube subscribers and earned $100 million in 2021.

Its staff writers include:

Jordan Peterson

Dennis Prager

Matt Walsh

Michael J. Knowles

Andrew Klavan

Candace Owens

Some of these people promote Donald Trump, who endorses leaky Covid spike protein vaccines — having no long-term safety studies — and Noahide laws (see here, here, and here) for Americans.

From the Telegram channel History of Marxism:

Noahide Law calls for the death of anyone practicing idolatry (defined as any type of worship other than the Jewish god). It also obligates everyone to set up Talmudic courts to administer these Noahide laws. Maimonides (12th-century Talmudic rabbi; his writings are regarded as canonical to the Talmud. Ben Shapiro’s hero and biggest personal influence said that Christians are idolaters and pagans. He writes: Know that this Christian nation, who are making the claim of a messiah, with all their many different sects, are all idol worshippers and all their holidays are forbidden, and we deal with them regarding religious issues as we would pagans. Therefore, one must know that in every one of the Christian nation’s cities which has an altar [meaning house of worship], it is a pagan house of idolatry without any doubt. The Christians are idol worshipers and Sunday is their religious holiday, therefore we may not trade with them on Thursday and Friday of every week, and needless to say on Sunday, which is forbidden everywhere [trade in this context refers mainly to not paying back loans received from the non Jews]. American Public Law 102-14 states that Noahide laws are the foundation of American civilization that it is our responsibility to transmit them [Noahide laws] to the next generation, and every president since Jimmy Carter has signed an international scroll along with other heads of state pledging to use education to put the world under the Noahide laws. Jewish legal groups that advocate for Noahide laws are promoting capital punishment laws that comply with the Talmudic form of execution, namely decapitation, be established. There are many Christian Zionists who are willingly complying with this agenda and who are working with the Sanhedrin in Israel to promote the Noahide laws, including the building of a third Jewish temple and the resumption of animal sacrifices in anticipation of a coming messiah.

What are Ben Shapiro and his Daily Wire staff working toward?

Disclaimer: This newsletter rejects racism and antisemitism. Articles here are presented in an effort to understand current events and save lives.