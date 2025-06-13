James Hill MD’s Newsletter

David O'Halloran
14h

You wrote: "This logic is akin to saying electrons don’t exist because we can't see them directly. Science doesn’t require human visibility of phenomena, just measurable and repeatable effects."

What? So you only know something exists by its ''effects"?

On that basis I can confidently assert that ghosts exists as I have seen people scared to death by them and that is a very measurable and repeatable effect.

How does a bird know how to fly? Instinct. How do you know instinct exists? Because the bird knows how to fly. So what is "instinct''? It is the ''thing" that "causes" the bid to know how to fly.

This is a circle. Nothing is explained.

Can you see instinct? Of course not. But you know it exists by its effects

The "thing" you have discovered is just a name for not knowing how the bird knows how to fly.

Most of modern so called science makes this same error. medical "science" is full of it.

We only know something exists if we can see, touch and isolate it. So in contradistinction to what you wrote above - science does require "human visibility of phenomena" as well as measurable and repeatable effects. If not, it ain't science.

Anything else is just speculation. Just a theory. I prefer not to inject my healthy body ( highly mysterious and little understood thing) with drugs on the basis of a theory.

I respectfully suggest you read ( good starting point on the philosophy of science) What is This Thing Called Science 1982? before asserting you know something exists from its effects

kitten seeking answers
17hEdited

trust is fragile, once broken almost impossible to repair.

is this part of a strategy to implode civilization, to kick the pillars of trust out from under it?

after all the blatant lies, who can blame anyone questioning anything anymore?

I would like to acquire sensitive laser equipment and trek to the Great Salt Lake to decisively measure the absence of curvature.

