How Al Franken avoided nuclear disintegration in the towers

Why didn’t ex-New York mayor Ed Koch warn everyone else?
James Hill, MD
May 03, 2022
Ex-senator Al Franken is so lucky.

New York Mayor Ed Koch saved his life.

Others weren’t so warned.

Why not?

Why wouldn’t Michael Chertoff or Philip Zelikow wish to investigate this?

James Hill, MD