Leaked Mossad docs reveal Israel pays invaders to “slaughter White people” in Western nations: alleged hackers

A guy named TPV Sean posted on X that Iranians infiltrated Israeli servers and found Mossad plans — evidently well underway — to “flood the US, UK, and Europe with millions from Africa, the Middle East, and Latin America while pushing multiculturalism abroad but banning it at home.”

The hacked documents “also expose the supporting networks behind transgender indoctrination, extreme pornography, and the moral collapse designed to weaken the West from every side,” according to the post.

Report (video above):

Official Mossad documents have just been released by Iranian hackers, exposing Israel’s calculated plan to destroy the West through unchecked immigration and forced multiculturalism. It’s official. Israel wants blood on the streets of every Western capital. They want chaos in every city. Beheadings, mob violence, pedophiles operating in plain sight, you name it. They want Western Civilization torn apart. This is all a psyop, and we have the proof straight from their own files. Tonight we reveal how this operation floods the US, UK, and Europe with millions from Africa, the Middle East, and Latin America while pushing multiculturalism abroad but banning it at home. We also expose the supporting networks behind transgender indoctrination, extreme pornography, and the moral collapse designed to weaken the West from every side. The ultimate goal: total control. A new world order built on the ruins of broken, mixed, identityless societies that can never resist. The only question left: have these warnings come too late? Or are we witnessing the final act before Western civilization falls?

“Israel wants blood on the streets of every Western capital. They want chaos in every city. Beheadings, mob violence, pedophiles operating in plain sight. You name it. They want Western civilization torn apart.”

Although the X report appears yet uncorroborated, it is consistent with the following “coincidences” Americans, Europeans, Canadians, and Australians observe at home, say analysts:

Nearly every politician has been bought off by “pro-Israel” groups like AIPAC.

Nearly every politician supports censorship and surveillance of citizens and endless money and wars for Israel and Ukraine, leading to apparent genocide of gentiles.

No politician or law enforcement agency does mass deportations, prosecutes “Epstein class” crimes against children, or stops unfettered immigration, rigged elections, drug or human trafficking, or extreme street violence. This is illustrated in the video above, for example, where Los Angeles mayoral candidate Spencer Pratt responds defiantly to his “defeat” by “communists” Nithya Raman and Karen Bass in the reportedly fraudulent 2026 primary election.

Nearly every politician supports fusion of the American and Israeli militaries and handover of U.S. classified technology despite Israel’s long history of killing Americans through false flag operations such as 9/11 and the Kennedy assassinations, according to researchers.

Nearly every politician supports deadly lockdowns and unethical vaccine mandates and “jab passports” that enslave, including for Covid shots, which an NIH whistleblower links to Mossad.

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Western leaders have deliberately laid the groundwork for the collapse of their own societies. They’ve sold out their own people, betrayed their nations, and opened the floodgates, all for a globalist agenda. And at the very heart of this agenda is the ruthless push for a new world order. When you finally learn who’s really driving this, when you see how coldly and perfectly planned it all is, everything suddenly makes a terrifying psychopathic kind of sense. The psyop is in full swing. Every single thing we’re seeing — the beheadings in the streets, the riots, the chaos — is playing perfectly into their hands. The public was slow to react [to an attempted beheading in the UK], but react they did. And their response to the arrival of the cops says it all. This is Britain. They thought they would be the ones in trouble for taking out the man trying to behead somebody in the street.

The public funded BBC’s response? They acted like it was a common street disagreement. They did not report on who, why, or how. They just said it was a “stabbing.” As for the prime minister, Keir Starmer announced that Dublin protesters will be immediately dragged through 24-hour fast-track two-tier courts. Meanwhile, cases of migrant rape against children receive bail and £200 fines. This is the system in action. Patriots who speak out get crushed.

Disclaimer: This newsletter rejects racism and antisemitism and does not suggest all or most in any societal group are involved in any crime or coverup. Articles here are presented to understand current events and save lives.

“While the streets burn and British people are attacked in their own country, the government’s priority is silencing anybody who [notices].”

Predators who rape our children get a slap on the wrist. This is the same man who said the George Floyd protests were good. Starmer clearly hates white people. He’s clearly working to destroy British society from within. Compare the George Floyd video with this, his limp response to a British subject being decapitated on his lawless streets. Are you starting to see the pieces slamming together? The unchecked invasion of millions, the normalization of pedophilia, the exploding lawlessness in our cities, and the cold-blooded decision to make British people second-class citizens in their own country. The death of Henry Nowak is an allegory for what’s happening to European civilization on a global scale: Mortally wounded by a hostile foreigner, held down and arrested by white police because he was accused of racism by his own murderer, where he then bled out and died on the street. This is not coincidence, this is failure. This is a textbook plan being rolled out in real time and Britain is collapsing right in front of our eyes. Now Starmer is openly threatening to throw right-wingers in prison and even come after Elon Musk. They’re not even hiding it anymore. While the streets burn and British people are attacked in their own country, the government’s priority is silencing anybody who dares to speak the truth. But the British people are waking up. The British public is absolutely furious over how Keir Starmer protected Jimmy Savile, Britain’s most notorious pedophile, and how he’s turned the British into second-class citizens in their own country, being assaulted by the very ones who were supposed to protect them. It’s all a psyop. Every bit of it. Engineered to make you angry, divided, and distracted. But zoom out. Take a bird’s eye view of everything that’s happening. Ask why our leaders are so determined to sell us out. Sell us out to who? Suddenly, it becomes crystal clear: Israel is deliberately flooding our streets with millions of immigrants, pushing the normalization of pedophilia, and working to collapse Western civilization from the inside out.

Alleged Iranian insider (video above):

I need to make this clear. I am not with the [Iranian] regime. Last year we broke into a Mossad archive server. What I found shocked me. I copied the files before they detected me. Now I must speak. The documents describe Project Sands: Israel has a secret plan to flood Western countries, Europe, America, Canada, with millions of immigrants from Africa, the Middle East, and Latin America. The goal is to create chaos like we see now in the UK: beheadings, arson, mob violence, no-go zones. They want to tear Western societies apart from the inside. Here is how they do it, according to their own files: They push open borders through Jewish advisors in EU institutions, US government and big NGOs. They fund and support diversity and refugee organizations while quietly funding both radical imams and far-right groups to increase tension. In Western media and Hollywood, they promote multiculturalism as the highest good and label all criticism as racism.

“Israel is deliberately flooding our streets with millions of immigrants, pushing the normalization of pedophilia, and working to collapse Western civilization from the inside out.”

At the same time, Israel keeps strict borders and remains a strong Jewish state. No multiculturalism at home. They use “holocaust” education and guilt to make Europeans accept endless migration. They encourage parallel societies, welfare without integration, and hide crime statistics. Universities teach young Westerners to hate their own history and culture. The final goal is clear: create a mixed, weak, mongrel population with no strong identity. The greatest societies on earth will collapse within generations. Then it will be easy to rule over them. Israel stays pure and powerful while the West collapses. I saw the names, budgets, and timelines. This is real. Western people must wake up before it is too late.

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If there really was a globalist conspiracy to destroy Western culture, Jews would talk about it openly and try to claim it’s inevitable. There would be a detailed plan written down like the Kalergi Plan, which is written in the book Practical Idealism. It would describe in psychopathic detail the way to destroy the white race so they could be ruled over by Jews. The term “melting pot” would be coined by a Jew to convince the liberal masses it’s a good thing to lose ethnic majorities of your own countries. And Jewish intellectuals would promote open borders in Europe and the destruction of traditional societies as a positive for the Jewish people and the world. [Barbara Lerner Spectre clip]

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It’s not even a conspiracy theory anymore. It’s just a conspiracy, against the West. Volunteers for Mossad occupy every major US city. They’re called the Sayanim, civilians who secretly help Israel’s intelligence agency out of loyalty to Israel, as Jewish writer Jacob Cohen explains.

Jacob Cohen:

The Sayanim are tens of thousands of people, Jews, Zionists, who are members probably of the B’nai B’rith, for instance. B’nai B’rith is the Jewish Masonry who occupy high level in all the societies. I mean, you can imagine 5,000 syanim in New York, only in the business area, 5,000 syanim in Los Angeles in the production area, in the artistic area. And you can, in France, in London, you can imagine a thousand syanim in the medias, you can imagine. And they receive orders from the Mossad, from a department of the Mossad called the War Department. They work for the Mossad. It means that all these people who work normally, they are citizens. I mean, they work in a bank, they are political, they are publishers. But when the Mossad calls them and tells them, look, I need information ….

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Charlie Kirk knew. He knew who was behind the moral decay and weakening of the West. He spoke the truths no one else dares to say, and he paid the ultimate price for it.

Charlie Kirk:

And Jewish donors, they have a lot of explaining to do, a lot of decoupling to do, because Jewish donors have been the number one funding mechanism of radical, open-border, neoliberal, quasi-Marxist policies, cultural institutions, and nonprofits. This is a beast created by secular Jews. And now it’s coming for Jews, and they’re like, “What on earth happened?” And it’s not just the colleges. It’s the nonprofits, it’s the movies, it’s Hollywood, it’s all of it. It’s like, time for you guys to wake up and say, “No more.” Draw a line in the sand. I don’t care you hate me.

TPV Sean:

If you care about what’s left of our institutions, our families, our moral foundations, don’t sit back and hope somebody else will fix it. Do the work, learn the facts, question the narrative, even if it’s dangerous.

Could any of this be true?

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