Nick Fuentes says [redacted] would easily turn against Americans and “kill you and your family”

Commentator Nick Fuentes says [redacted] military intelligence’s motto of “rise up and kill first” applies not only to murdering Arab Christian and Muslim Palestinians but also Americans and Europeans who don’t go along with all of [redacted]’s agendas.

He alleges [redacted] operatives, including media figures, “are ruthless” and “will turn on you on a dime.”

Fuentes asserts his main objections to [redacted] intelligence are these:

surveillance and targeting of citizens under programs like Project Esther

control of American politicians through AIPAC, ADL, and related persons and groups

endless wars against [redacted]’s enemies, wasting America’s blood and treasure, based on faked intelligence like WMDs in Iraq

destroying lives and careers through false accusations of “antisemitism” and “hate speech”

censorship of Americans for criticism of [redacted]

massive border invasions into Europe and America , destroying cultures and replacing citizens

Notably, however, Fuentes fails to mention what analysts say are other [redacted] actions affecting Americans:

Laurent Guyenot examines [redacted]’s connections to Kirk’s death (or disappearance) here and here .

(The frontal video of Kirk’s supposed shooting shows his ring jumping fingers, implying the video was AI generated and totally unreliable for deriving any facts from it. Why did his nonmedical military security team not provide CPR or “wound” compression? And why did they take away his body, inexplicably not dripping any blood, in a blacked-out SUV and have no ambulance standing by as is required by Utah state law for large public events?)

Covid and Covid shots , reportedly associated with increased death, disability, and infertility

Nick Fuentes (video above):

That’s Israel’s motto. Do you know that?

Israel’s intelligence, their motto is “rise and kill them first.”

“Those that would kill us, we rise and kill them first before they have the chance.”

That’s how they think.

That’s how the [redacted] and the Israelis, that is how they think.

If America became an enemy or perceived as an enemy, they would rise and kill us first.

And who’s us? You and your family.

They would rise and kill you first, just like the Palestinians, just like the “Nazis.”

And this is something people need to get through their head.

They are ruthless. And they will turn on you on a dime.

You need to understand this.

When you see how Israeli intelligence hunted down the last “Nazis” to bring before a tribunal in Israel …

When you see them genociding and starving to death women and children in Palestine — they are willing to do that to you too.

You think they have any affinity with you because we’re all American?

Absolutely not.

“Oh, I trust them. I’m American. America is Israel’s closest ally. They would never do that to us.”

Abso-f[oo]cking-lutely they would. Absolutely.

You think Gad Saad and Ben Shapiro and Josh Hammer — you think any of those guys would flinch killing you and your family if America stood in the way of Israel?

Really think long and hard about that.

And people say, “I love Israel. I still support Israel.”

Tucker says that. Hey, Tucker, why do you still love and support Israel?

He said, “I call the Israeli government and tell them to stop calling me an antisemite.”

What is wrong with you? It’s such a dire situation.

No one seems to think about these things because they sound far-fetched, because they’re uncomfortable.

But they’re true. Don’t tell me they’re far-fetched.

Don’t tell me, “Well, that won’t happen.”

It can, and it will, and it’s going to, and it has before.

And deep down, you know that.

And they are unique in that regard.

You know that tribal loyalty: what do you think that means?

They’re tribal. What do you think it means to be tribal?

It means they will kill anyone outside the tribe. That’s what that means.

To be tribal means they will raid your village.

They will slit your throat.

They will kill the children.

They will wipe you out.

And their tribe is not America.

Their tribe is not the West, Western Civ.

Okay, whatever the f[ar]k they say about that, Athens and Jerusalem.

Their tribe is them. That’s the problem. Hello?