James Hill MD’s Newsletter

James Hill MD’s Newsletter

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Preview
3
13

Nick Fuentes says [redacted] would easily turn against Americans and “kill you and your family”

Gad Saad, Ben Shapiro, Josh Hammer, Dave Portnoy, and Bari Weiss “wouldn’t flinch” to “wipe out” anyone “outside the tribe,” claims critic (Updated 11/3/25)
James Hill, MD's avatar
James Hill, MD
Nov 02, 2025
∙ Paid
3
13
Share

Commentator Nick Fuentes says [redacted] military intelligence’s motto of “rise up and kill first” applies not only to murdering Arab Christian and Muslim Palestinians but also Americans and Europeans who don’t go along with all of [redacted]’s agendas.

He alleges [redacted] operatives, including media figures, “are ruthless” and “will turn on you on a dime.”

Fuentes asserts his main objections to [redacted] intelligence are these:

  • censorship of Americans for criticism of [redacted]

  • destroying lives and careers through false accusations of “antisemitism” and “hate speech”

  • endless wars against [redacted]’s enemies, wasting America’s blood and treasure, based on faked intelligence like WMDs in Iraq

  • control of American politicians through AIPAC, ADL, and related persons and groups

  • genocide and starvation of groups including Palestinians

  • surveillance and targeting of citizens under programs like Project Esther

Project Esther targets people for Palantir murder lists: analyst

James Hill, MD
·
Jun 4
Project Esther targets people for Palantir murder lists: analyst

Support through Ko-Fi, Buy Me a Coffee, crypto, or mail.

Read full story

Notably, however, Fuentes fails to mention what analysts say are other [redacted] actions affecting Americans:

Nick Fuentes (video above):

That’s Israel’s motto. Do you know that?

Israel’s intelligence, their motto is “rise and kill them first.”

“Those that would kill us, we rise and kill them first before they have the chance.”

That’s how they think.

That’s how the [redacted] and the Israelis, that is how they think.

If America became an enemy or perceived as an enemy, they would rise and kill us first.

And who’s us? You and your family.

They would rise and kill you first, just like the Palestinians, just like the “Nazis.”

And this is something people need to get through their head.

They are ruthless. And they will turn on you on a dime.

You need to understand this.

When you see how Israeli intelligence hunted down the last “Nazis” to bring before a tribunal in Israel …

When you see them genociding and starving to death women and children in Palestine — they are willing to do that to you too.

You think they have any affinity with you because we’re all American?

Absolutely not.

“Oh, I trust them. I’m American. America is Israel’s closest ally. They would never do that to us.”

Abso-f[oo]cking-lutely they would. Absolutely.

You think Gad Saad and Ben Shapiro and Josh Hammer — you think any of those guys would flinch killing you and your family if America stood in the way of Israel?

Really think long and hard about that.

And people say, “I love Israel. I still support Israel.”

Tucker says that. Hey, Tucker, why do you still love and support Israel?

He said, “I call the Israeli government and tell them to stop calling me an antisemite.”

What is wrong with you? It’s such a dire situation.

No one seems to think about these things because they sound far-fetched, because they’re uncomfortable.

But they’re true. Don’t tell me they’re far-fetched.

Don’t tell me, “Well, that won’t happen.”

It can, and it will, and it’s going to, and it has before.

And deep down, you know that.

And they are unique in that regard.

You know that tribal loyalty: what do you think that means?

They’re tribal. What do you think it means to be tribal?

It means they will kill anyone outside the tribe. That’s what that means.

To be tribal means they will raid your village.

They will slit your throat.

They will kill the children.

They will wipe you out.

And their tribe is not America.

Their tribe is not the West, Western Civ.

Okay, whatever the f[ar]k they say about that, Athens and Jerusalem.

Their tribe is them. That’s the problem. Hello?

Listen to this episode with a 7-day free trial

Subscribe to James Hill MD’s Newsletter to listen to this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.

© 2025 James Hill, MD
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture