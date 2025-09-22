In response to Doc Malik’s “No Virus” debate between Jamie Andrews and me, Albert commented:

@Dr. Hill. You repeated several times that virological controls when performed correctly do not reduce the FBS [(fetal bovine serum)] concentration [without there being a control at the same concentration]. Please read both of these guidelines which state unambiguously that when a viral inoculation is the goal with cell culture, FBS concentration is reduced to 2%. CLSI [(Clinical and Laboratory Standards Institute)] M41 clsi.org/shop/standards… "Typically 10% FBS is used for growth medium intended for the propagation of cell culture monolayers, while a concentration of 1 to 3% is utilized to maintain subconfluent to confluent monolayers both before and after inoculation." (Pay wall so you'll have to buy it to see for yourself. Yes I bought it.) ATCC [(American Type Culture Collection)] atcc.org/resources/cult… "NOTE 5: For viral inoculation, ATCC recommends decreasing the percentage of serum to 2% as it can interfere with viral attachment. This can vary from strain to strain, and is not applicable for influenza viruses." CLSI and ATCC are THE main cell culture process and reagent supply institutions globally. These are THEIR guidelines. This is NOT a few fraudulent papers. This IS the established practice in virology. Please do your research before making claims as you have.

Thank you for pointing this out, Albert.

The answer is CLSI and ATCC’s recommendations produce reliable viral culture results only by use of a mock control (with no virus) in one Petri dish, at the same FBS concentration — in this case, 2% — used for the viral sample Petri dish.

Here’s a further explanation:

1. Serum Reduction and Apparent “Starvation”

ATCC’s note means for most viruses, they recommend lowering serum (e.g., FBS) to ~2% during viral adsorption/inoculation because serum proteins can physically block viral particles from binding to cell-surface receptors.

Control dishes at 10% FBS vs. infected dishes at 2% FBS can indeed create unequal growth conditions. Cells in 2% serum are not literally dying of starvation in the short term (most mammalian lines tolerate 2% for several days), but their metabolism, growth rate, and morphology do change . Such changes can make cells look rounded, shrunken, or less confluent—changes that superficially resemble a cytopathic effect (CPE).

Therefore, if the only difference is serum concentration, low-serum stress could mimic or exaggerate CPE . To control for this, most protocols include a mock-infected control (see below) that is treated identically to the infected group except that no infectious virus is added.



2. What Is a Mock Control?

A mock control (mock-infected culture) is a dish of cells that undergoes all the same manipulations as the infected group: Same medium change and serum reduction. Same incubation times and washing steps. Exposure to the same volume of the “inoculum” medium, but without virus (or with virus-free supernatant/vehicle).

The mock control lets you separate effects caused by medium change, low serum, or mechanical handling from effects caused by viral replication.

Typical experimental set-up: 10% FBS growth control : shows normal morphology. 2% FBS mock control : shows any low-serum/handling effects. 2% FBS + virus : shows virus-specific effects.



3. Why ATCC Recommends Lower Serum

ATCC’s reasoning is about viral attachment efficiency, not cell starvation:

Serum contains proteins (e.g., albumin, lipoproteins) that can: Bind to viral envelope proteins or cell receptors and block viral adsorption . Alter ionic strength and pH, which can reduce infectivity.

Reducing serum during the initial inoculation step: Increases the chance that virions actually contact and bind to cell receptors. After adsorption (often 1 hr), many labs restore the cultures to normal growth medium (e.g., back to 10 % FBS) to support cell health and subsequent viral replication.



It’s worth noting ATCC explicitly says this is not needed for influenza viruses, which attach and enter cells efficiently even in higher serum.

Edit 9/22/25: The above statement assumes the serum lacks or compensates for trypsin inhibitors, as trypsin reduces influenza hemagglutinin (HA) cleavage and impairs multicycle infection. As a result, a serum-free + trypsin standard is preferred for influenza. Trypsin treated with tosyl-phenylalanine chloromethyl ketone (TPCK) is a modified form of the enzyme trypsin that has its chymotryptic activity inhibited. Instead of FBS for influenza, ATCC recommends using Eagle's Minimum Essential Medium (EMEM) + 0.125% bovine serum albumin (BSA) + 1 µg/mL TPCK-treated Trypsin.

4. Best Practices to Avoid Confounding

Use mock controls that are treated identically — including low serum — to reveal any effects due to serum change alone.

Consider serum restoration : after the 1–2 hr adsorption period, many protocols remove the inoculum and add fresh medium with the usual serum concentration (e.g., 10%), minimizing serum-starvation artifacts.

Compare all three: 10% growth control, 2% mock, and 2% + virus. Only CPE unique to the virus group can be attributed to infection.

Key Point

If you keep controls at 10% FBS while using 2% FBS for infection, low-serum stress could indeed be mistaken for virus-induced CPE.

ATCC’s serum recommendation is for viral entry efficiency, not to create starvation, and it assumes you will include a 2% FBS mock-infected control to rule out confounding effects.

Literature references

Below are seven sources stating that mock-infected controls must be treated identically to infected samples — the only difference is the presence of virus.

That identical treatment includes any serum reductions, washes, adsorption times, and medium changes you use during inoculation. This ensures any changes from low-serum exposure or handling are seen equally in the mock and therefore not misattributed as virus-specific CPE.

Alkhalil et al., 2010 — Monkeypox (Virology Journal)

Methods state the control (mock) cells were handled identically except for virus exposure—this is the core principle you need to avoid confounds from low serum or handling during inoculation.

Quote: “Control cells were handled identically except for exposure to virus.”

Citation: Alkhalil A, Hammamieh R, Hardick J, et al. Gene expression profiling of monkeypox virus-infected cells reveals novel interfaces for host-virus interactions. Virology Journal. 2010;7:173. doi:10.1186/1743-422X-7-173. Verified link: https://virologyj.biomedcentral.com/articles/10.1186/1743-422X-7-173 (BioMed Central) Eisfeld et al., 2024 — Multi-omics compendium (Scientific Data/Nature Research)

Provides a formal definition of mock controls: cells “treated exactly as described for infection … except without the addition of infectious virus,” and sampled at the same time points—i.e., identical processing.

Quote: “Mock controls comprised cells that were treated exactly as described for infection… except without the addition of infectious virus … and samples were collected at the same time points ….”

Citation: Eisfeld AJ, Lazear HM, Thomas PG, et al. A compendium of multi-omics data illuminating host responses to lethal human virus infections. Scientific Data. 2024;11:64. doi:10.1038/s41597-024-03124-3. Verified link: https://www.nature.com/articles/s41597-024-03124-3 (Nature) Rossignol et al., 2009 — Influenza A (J. Biol. Chem.)

Methods explicitly note that mock-infected cells were “treated identically” and processed alongside infected cells—this is the standard in influenza cell-culture work.

Quote: “Mock infected cells were treated identically and processed for… assay at the same time.”

Citation: Rossignol JF, La Frazia S, Chiappa L, Ciucci A, Santoro MG. Thiazolides, a new class of anti-influenza molecules targeting viral hemagglutinin at the post-translational level. Journal of Biological Chemistry.2009;284(43):29798–29808. doi:10.1074/jbc.M109.029470. PubMed: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/19638339/ ; PMC: https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC2785610/ (PubMed) Mao et al., 2009 — Influenza A infects NK cells (J. Virol.)

Clearly states the mock condition was “treated in parallel except that the virus was not added.”

Quote: “Virus- or mock-infected cells were … analyzed …” and “Mock-infected cells were treated in parallel except that the virus was not added.”

Citation: Mao H, Tu W, Qin G, et al. Influenza Virus Directly Infects Human Natural Killer Cells and Induces Cell Apoptosis. Journal of Virology. 2009;83(18):9215–9222. doi:10.1128/JVI.00805-09. Verified link (PMC): https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC2738258/ (PMC) DeMeritt et al., 2005 — HCMV (J. Virol.)

Uses “mock infected cultures” explicitly as the negative control under identical handling—standard virology language.

Quote: “…Mock infected cultures served as the negative control.”

Citation: DeMeritt IB, Milford LE, Yurochko AD. Prolonged activation of NF-κB by human cytomegalovirus promotes efficient viral replication and infectivity. Journal of Virology. 2004;78(16):8602–8612. doi:10.1128/JVI.78.16.8602-8612.2004. Verified link (PMC): https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC2600890/(PMC) Rossini et al., 1979 — PNAS (classic methods phrasing)

Old but clear: “mock-infected cultures were treated identically … except that the virus was omitted from the inoculum.”

Quote: “Mock-infected cultures were treated identically, except that the virus was omitted from the inoculum.”

Citation: Rossini M, Kohn LD, Baserga R. DNA synthesis in temperature-sensitive mutants of the cell cycle.Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences USA. 1979;76(9):4441–4445. doi:10.1073/pnas.76.9.4441. Verified link (PDF): https://www.pnas.org/doi/pdf/10.1073/pnas.76.9.4441 (PNAS) Definition (university glossary)

Concise definition used widely in lab manuals; states the mock is treated the same way except no virus.

Quote: “Two specimens are used… the other is treated the same way except without the virus.”

Citation: Holmgren Lab, Northwestern University. Mock-infected (definition). Accessed Sept 22, 2025. Verified link: https://groups.molbiosci.northwestern.edu/holmgren/Glossary/Definitions/Def-M/mock-infected.html(MolBioSci Groups)

