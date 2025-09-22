James Hill MD’s Newsletter

LoWa
3d

I can see this post was written by AI so it makes me wonder 🤔🤔

I haven’t seen any virology papers where they actually describe properly what they do in these “mock controls” and if they actually keep all factors constant except for addition of the patient sample. I would be happy to peruse papers where this is actually properly outlined rather than being left to the imagination

Peter Yim
2d

In your first reference, the mock infection is described with no detail:

"We mock-infected a similar number of cells and used them as controls for each time point."

Shouldn't mock infection be an identical procedure to viral infection except from an asymptomatic human/animal subject? I'm not sure that is the case in this study.

