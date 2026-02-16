Rav Touitou says it’s “excellent news” Europeans are being destroyed by border invasions

Support through Ko-Fi, Buy Me a Coffee, crypto, or mail.

Lauren Witzke writes:

Yes. This is a real quote [from Rabbi David Touitou above]. But it made me think about something … Now everyone is noticing and speaking out against the “Islamification of America.” Which I guess is good ... right?

Disclaimer: This newsletter rejects racism and antisemitism and does not suggest all or most in any societal group are involved in any crime or coverup. Articles here are presented to understand current events and save lives.

Witzke continues:

But if you look at say, Texas, for example, or Michigan … nothing is actually being done about it. It’s all just talk and grandstanding. No deportations, no cutting off of Government cash assistance to these Muslim migrants and their unassimilated enclaves.

Witzke:

Even Somalians in Minnesota stole billions, and STILL, nothing happened to them. Why? Because the people in charge are the ones who imported them here in the first place. Remember? Islam is their broom.

Are Trump’s handlers preventing mass deportation of over 50 million illegals in America?

Witzke:

With Incentivized childbearing and Government issued handouts, all while sucking the life out of the American White working class ... and they will outbreed us less than 30-50 years. [Nope, less than 10 years at current pace. - JH]

More Witzke: