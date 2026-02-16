Rav Touitou says it’s “excellent news” Europeans are being destroyed by border invasions

Support through Ko-Fi, Buy Me a Coffee, crypto, or mail.
Lauren Witzke writes:
Yes. This is a real quote [from Rabbi David Touitou above]. But it made me think about something …
Now everyone is noticing and speaking out against the “Islamification of America.”
Which I guess is good ... right?
Related:
Soldier explains agenda to destroy countries where Europeans live
Colonel Douglas Macgregor says Ukraine war is ethnic cleansing for “greater Israel”
Trump will Make Americans Replaced Again (MARA) with H-1B visas
Analyst says Trump’s flood of 600K Chinese “students” is “to kill off” Americans
Pastor John Hagee promotes Covid shots, masks, lockdowns, and replacement of White people
Uncensored AI model uncovers how they’re eradicating White people
Religious texts call for destroying Europe and America: analyst
Disclaimer: This newsletter rejects racism and antisemitism and does not suggest all or most in any societal group are involved in any crime or coverup. Articles here are presented to understand current events and save lives.
Witzke continues:
But if you look at say, Texas, for example, or Michigan … nothing is actually being done about it.
It’s all just talk and grandstanding.
No deportations, no cutting off of Government cash assistance to these Muslim migrants and their unassimilated enclaves.
Related:
Destruction of America and Europe won’t stop: religious leaders
Foreign invaders are coming to kill you and take your home: war correspondent
Patrick Byrne says 15 million illegals will grab preplaced weapons to kill Americans and coordinate via Mayorkas’s invasion app
All Blacks and Hispanics and nearly all Whites in America will be exterminated: Patrick Byrne
Witzke:
Even Somalians in Minnesota stole billions, and STILL, nothing happened to them.
Why? Because the people in charge are the ones who imported them here in the first place.
Remember? Islam is their broom.
Related:
More evidence millions of invaders will be handed guns to steal homes and kill us
The depopulation isn’t global: invasions and injections target Europeans and Americans
Foreign invasion of the West is a [redacted] military intelligence operation: analysts
Official admits US State Department is replacing White Americans with criminal migrants
Biden paid NGOs $1 trillion for millions of foreign men to invade America and kill us: JJ Carrell
Along with the Covid spike protein, are migration and food shortages meant to harm Europe and America in revenge “predicted” by leaders?
Witzke:
With Incentivized childbearing and Government issued handouts, all while sucking the life out of the American White working class ... and they will outbreed us less than 30-50 years. [Nope, less than 10 years at current pace. - JH]
Related:
United States will be finished in two years: illegal migrant gangsters
“They’re cleaning America and Europe” with jab deaths, reduced fertility, and migrant invasions: funeral director
Are Mayorkas and Garland planning mass killing and looting of Americans by illegal migrants?
Joe Biden 2013 speech foretells current foreign invasion of America
Deagel.com predicts up to 80% of population culled by 2025 in countries where Europeans live
More Witzke:
At this point, it doesn’t matter that you noticed that your local community center was turned into a Mosque.