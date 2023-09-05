Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Preview
2
3

Scientist revealed American flu vaccine bioweapon in 2009: NIH insider

Joseph Moshe was SWAT teamed, pepper sprayed, and tased in Los Angeles the next day. Is he the same guy who whistleblew? (Updated 9/10/23)
James Hill, MD
Sep 05, 2023
∙ Paid
2
3
Share

An NIH insider scientist who claims [redacted] military intelligence created spike protein-encoding injections to kill, disable, and sterilize mainly White people of European descent says, in the April 2023 paper linked below, virologist Joseph Moshe revealed [redacted] deployed a flu vaccine bioweapon in 2009:

There are several notable points on the timeline of [redacted]’s activities leading to their COVID-19 related bioweapon attack.

[Redacted]’s strategy of weaponizing flu vaccines was revealed by Joseph Moshe in 2009.

COVID-19 presents with flu like symptoms, and some believe that the H1N1 (swine/bird/ influenza) pandemic (plandemic) of 2009 was the dry run for the COVID-19 attack.

(Article continues below.)

Watch with a 7-day free trial

Subscribe to James Hill MD’s Newsletter to watch this video and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.

James Hill MD’s Newsletter
James Hill MD’s Newsletter
Authors
James Hill, MD