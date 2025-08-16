Top 80 ways to know viruses are real

Many on social media today claim viruses don’t exist.

Surprisingly, a few physicians and PhD scientists have joined this chorus.

Some are now even saying DNA is fake.

Are these people correct?

It makes sense to be skeptical of virus claims, especially since the public was lied to extensively about Covid origins, treatments, vaccines, lockdowns, social distancing, masks, and numbers of Covid infections, cases, and deaths, based on misuse of PCR tests among other things.

But a vast amount of data indicates viruses do exist.

Undeniable evidence

Viruses are a fundamental part of our planet's biology, yet their nature is strange.

A virus is an infectious agent composed of genetic material — either DNA or RNA — enclosed within a protective protein coat called a capsid.

Some viruses are further enveloped in a lipid membrane stolen from the host cell.

They are considered noncellular and are obligate intracellular parasites, meaning they cannot replicate on their own.

Instead, they must hijack the energy and molecular machinery of a living cell to create more copies of themselves.

This unique mode of existence, on the border between living and nonliving, has been demonstrated through more than a century of scientific investigation across numerous fields.

Viruses infect all domains of life — bacteria, archaea, and eukaryotes — and display diverse shapes, sizes, and genome types.

Virus-encoded proteins follow a limited set of genome expression “routes” (the Baltimore classes) and are formally classified by the International Committee on Taxonomy of Viruses (ICTV). (PMC)

Operational definition

ICTV defines viruses operationally as mobile genetic elements (MGEs) that encode at least one major virion protein forming the particle that packages the genome, or clear descendants of such entities. (ICTV)

Virions and genome types

Virions are nanoscale particles composed of virus-encoded proteins that package genomes made of RNA or DNA, single- or double-stranded. ICTV hosts the official taxonomy browser and Master Species List (MSL) that catalogue this diversity. (ICTV)

Virus taxonomy is hierarchical and genome informed

ICTV now uses a 15-rank hierarchy (from realm to species), aligning with comparative genomics across the virosphere. (Nature)

Key properties of viruses:

Submicroscopic size (typically 20–300 nm)

Simple structure (genome + capsid, sometimes an envelope)

Obligate dependence on host cells

Genetic variation and evolution

Production of progeny virions that can infect new cells.

Transmission between hosts with high specificity and through various routes (respiratory, fecal-oral, vector borne, etc.).

Video by Fuse School

Top 80

Below are 80 key lines of evidence, gathered from microscopy, molecular and evolutionary biology, genetics, immunology, and clinical medicine, that build an ironclad case for the existence and nature of viruses.

If just about any one of the 80 peer-reviewed studies or review papers below is true, spanning from Rivers’ 1937 modification of Koch’s postulates to today, it debunks the claim “there are no viruses.”

Here’s the list:

1) Visualization of virions by electron microscopy

Negative-stain and thin-section EM (electron microscopy) directly reveal virus particles and their distinctive morphologies in diagnostic and research contexts.

Goldsmith CS, Miller SE. Modern uses of electron microscopy for detection of viruses. Clin Microbiol Rev. 2009;22(4):552–563.

PubMed: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/19822888/ | PMC: https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC2772359/

2) Cryo-EM resolves intact virions at near-atomic detail

Single-particle cryo-EM (cryo–electron microscopy) determines whole-virion architectures (e.g., Zika), confirming symmetry and protein organization in native-like states.

Sirohi D, Chen Z, Sun L, et al. The 3.8 Å resolution cryo-EM structure of Zika virus. Science. 2016;352(6284):467–470.

PubMed: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/27033547/ | PMC: https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC4845755/

3) X-ray crystallography of viral enzymes

Atomic structures of virus-encoded enzymes (e.g., HIV-1 reverse transcriptase) establish active sites and inhibitor binding — direct evidence of viral molecular machinery.

Kohlstaedt LA, Wang J, Friedman JM, Rice PA, Steitz TA. Crystal structure at 3.5 Å resolution of HIV-1 reverse transcriptase complexed with an inhibitor. Science. 1992;256(5065):1783–1790.

PubMed: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/1377403/

4) Atomic force microscopy images virions in liquid

AFM (atomic force microscopy) captures nanometer-scale topography of intact virions under aqueous conditions, corroborating EM-derived sizes and surface features.

Kuznetsov YG, McPherson A. Atomic force microscopy in imaging of viruses and virus-infected cells. Microbiol Mol Biol Rev. 2011;75(2):268–285.

PubMed: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/21646429/ | PMC: https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC3122623/

5) Small-angle X-ray scattering characterizes virions in solution

SAXS (small-angle X-ray scattering) provides low-resolution shapes, radii, and internal organization of intact virions in solution, complementing EM/crystallography.

Khaykelson D, Raviv U. Studying viruses using solution X-ray scattering. Biophys Rev. 2020;12(1):41–48.

PubMed: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/32062837/ | PMC: https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC7040123/

6) Live-cell single-virus tracking visualizes entry

Fluorescently labeled virions are tracked in real time as they attach, internalize, traffic, and fuse — direct observation of discrete particle behavior.

Brandenburg B, Zhuang X. Virus trafficking — learning from single-virus tracking. Nat Rev Microbiol. 2007;5(3):197–208.

PubMed: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/17304249/ | PMC: https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC2740720/

7) Cryo-electron tomography captures virion ultrastructure

Cryo-ET (cryo–electron tomography) of isolated herpes simplex virions reveals tegument organization and envelope spikes, linking ultrastructure to egress/entry mechanisms.

Grünewald K, Desai P, Winkler DC, et al. Three-dimensional structure of herpes simplex virus from cryo-electron tomography. Science. 2003;302(5649):1396–1398.

PubMed: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/14631040/

8) Immunogold EM ties antigens to particles

Gold-conjugated antibodies label specific viral proteins on EM-visible particles, linking morphology to antigenicity.

Slot JW, Geuze HJ. A new method of preparing gold probes for multiple-labeling cytochemistry. Eur J Cell Biol. 1985;38(1):87–93.

PubMed: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/4029177/

9) Geometric capsid symmetry unique to virions

Icosahedral and helical symmetries characteristic of virions (not organelles) were defined by physical principles of regular virus construction.

Caspar DLD, Klug A. Physical principles in the construction of regular viruses. Cold Spring Harb Symp Quant Biol. 1962;27:1–24.

PubMed: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/14019094/

10) Consistent particle size distributions across preparations

Independent EM preparations of the same virus yield reproducible size ranges specific to that virus, distinguishing virions from heterogeneous debris.

Laue M. Electron microscopy of viruses. Methods Cell Biol. 2010;96:1–20.

PubMed: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/20869516/

11) Isolation of viruses in cell culture

Human embryonic tissue cultures support poliovirus replication with characteristic cytopathic effects, establishing virus propagation in vitro.

Enders JF, Weller TH, Robbins FC. Cultivation of the Lansing strain of poliomyelitis virus in cultures of various human embryonic tissues. Science. 1949;109(2822):85–87.

PubMed: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/17794160/

12) Plaque assay quantifies infectious units

Monolayer plaques arise from single infectious units, enabling enumeration of virus as PFU (plaque-forming units).

Dulbecco R, Vogt M. Plaque formation and isolation of pure lines with poliomyelitis viruses. J Exp Med. 1954;99(2):167–182.

PubMed: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/13130792/ | PMC: https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC2180341/

13) Entry receptor specificity explains tropism

CD4 is an essential component of the HIV-1 receptor complex, explaining T-cell tropism via defined host–virus recognition.

Dalgleish AG, Beverley PCL, Clapham PR, et al. The CD4 (T4) antigen is an essential component of the receptor for the AIDS retrovirus. Nature. 1984;312(5996):763–767.

PubMed: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/6096719/

14) One-step growth curves reveal eclipse and burst

Synchronous bacteriophage infection shows an eclipse/latent period without detectable infectivity followed by a burst of progeny — kinetics of intracellular particle production.

Ellis EL, Delbrück M. The growth of bacteriophage. J Gen Physiol. 1939;22(3):365–384.

PubMed: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/19873108/ | PMC: https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC2141994/

15) Density-gradient ultracentrifugation purifies virions

Sucrose/CsCl (cesium chloride) gradients separate virions by buoyant density into discrete bands while preserving infectivity for downstream assays.

Kleiner M, Hooper LV, Duerkop BA. Evaluation of methods to purify virus-like particles for metagenomic sequencing of intestinal viromes. BMC Genomics. 2015;16:7.

PubMed: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/25608871/ | PMC: https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC4308010/

16) Antivirals require virus-specific enzymes

Acyclovir’s selectivity against Herpes simplex virus (HSV) requires viral thymidine kinase for activation and inhibits the viral DNA polymerase.

Elion GB. Mechanism of action and selectivity of acyclovir. Am J Med. 1982;73(1A):7–13.

PubMed: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/6285736/

17) Resistance mutations map to viral genes

Clinical acyclovir resistance in HSV arises from mutations in UL23 (thymidine kinase) and UL30 (DNA polymerase), linking genotype to phenotype.

Piret J, Boivin G. Resistance of herpes simplex viruses to nucleoside analogues: mechanisms, prevalence, and management. Antimicrob Agents Chemother. 2011;55(2):459–472.

PubMed: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/21078929/ | PMC: https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC3028810/

18) Neuraminidase inhibitors block influenza release

Oseltamivir, zanamivir, peramivir (and laninamivir, where available) inhibit influenza neuraminidase, preventing progeny virions from detaching.

Kamali A, Holodniy M. Influenza treatment and prophylaxis with neuraminidase inhibitors. Clin Infect Dis. 2013;56(9):1191–1203.

PubMed: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/24277988/ | PMC: https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC3838482/

19) Reverse transcriptase in virions (RNA→DNA)

Discovery of RNA-dependent DNA polymerase in retroviral particles established an RNA-to-DNA step and the provirus.

Baltimore D. RNA-dependent DNA polymerase in virions of RNA tumour viruses. Nature. 1970;226(5252):1209–1211.

PubMed: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/4316300/

20) Infectious (+)ssRNA transcripts launch infections

In vitro-transcribed positive-sense RNA from cloned poliovirus cDNA (complementary DNA) yields infectious virus when introduced into cells — genome sufficiency.

Racaniello VR, Baltimore D. Cloned poliovirus complementary DNA is infectious in mammalian cells. Science. 1981;214(4523):916–919.

PubMed: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/6272391/

21) Defined replication intermediates detected via dsRNA antibodies

Many RNA viruses generate double-stranded RNA (dsRNA) during replication; dsRNA-specific monoclonal antibodies (e.g., J2) detect these intermediates, marking active infection.

Schönborn J, Oberstrass J, Breyel E, Tittgen J, Schumacher J, Lukacs N. Monoclonal antibodies to double-stranded RNA as probes of RNA structure in crude nucleic acid extracts. J Gen Virol. 1991;72(Pt 4):785–798.

PubMed: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/2057357/ | PMC: https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC328262/

22) Proviral integration sites mapped at nucleotide resolution

Retroviral integration into host chromosomes leaves virus-specific genomic footprints; high-throughput mapping reveals HIV-1 favors active genes and hotspots.

Schröder ARW, Shinn P, Chen H, Berry C, Ecker JR, Bushman F. HIV-1 integration in the human genome favors active genes and local hotspots. Nature. 2002;418(6898):426–430.

PubMed: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/12202041/

23) Endogenous retroviruses document ancient infections

Human genomes harbor human endogenous retroviruses (HERVs) — viral remnants of ancestral germline infections that influence immunity.

Grandi N, Tramontano E. Human endogenous retroviruses are ancient acquired elements still shaping innate immune responses. Viruses. 2018;10(1):15.

PubMed: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/30250470/ | PMC: https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC6139349/

24) Segmented genome reassortment produces novel viruses

Segmented RNA viruses (e.g., influenza, rotavirus) reassort genome segments during co-infection, generating novel genotypes with mixed traits.

McDonald SM, Nelson MI, Turner PE, Patton JT. Reassortment in segmented RNA viruses: mechanisms and outcomes. Nat Rev Microbiol. 2016;14(7):448–460.

PubMed: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/27211789/ | PMC: https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC5119462/

25) Single mutations alter virulence or host range

Single amino-acid changes (e.g., PB2-E627K) can significantly increase influenza H5N1 virulence in mammals, demonstrating small genetic shifts can alter disease severity.

Hatta M, Gao P, Halfmann P, Kawaoka Y. Molecular basis for high virulence of Hong Kong H5N1 influenza A viruses in mice. Science. 2001;293(5536):1840–1842.

PubMed: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/11546875/

26) Codon-usage bias reflects viral evolution

RNA viruses display distinct codon-usage patterns shaped by mutation and selection; these biases are informative about their evolution and origins.

Jenkins GM, Holmes EC. The extent of codon usage bias in human RNA viruses and its evolutionary origin. Virus Res. 2003;92(1):1–7.

PubMed: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/12606071/

27) Phylogenetic trees reveal coherent viral lineages

Time-stamped phylogenies from sequence data trace the epidemic spread of HIV-1 and reveal ancestor–descendant relationships across regions.

Faria NR, Rambaut A, Suchard MA, et al. The early spread and epidemic ignition of HIV-1 in human populations. Science. 2014;346(6205):56–61.

PubMed: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/25278604/ | PMC: https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC4254776/

28) Molecular-clock dating aligns with outbreak history

Estimates of viral substitution rates align with documented outbreaks — avian influenza shows synchronized global gene sweeps in the internal genome.

Worobey M, Han G-Z, Rambaut A. A synchronized global sweep of the internal genes of modern avian influenza virus. Nature. 2014;508(7495):254–257.

PubMed: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/24531761/ | PMC: https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC4098125/

29) Conserved polymerase motifs define virus classes

RNA-dependent RNA polymerases (RdRps) across diverse RNA viruses share conserved catalytic motifs absent in host cells, defining a virus-specific enzyme class.

te Velthuis AJW. Common and unique features of viral RNA-dependent polymerases. Cell Mol Life Sci. 2014;71(22):4403–4420.

PubMed: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/25080879/ | PMC: https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC4207942/

30) Template-switch recombination leaves diagnostic junctions

RNA viruses recombine via template switching, producing chimeric genomes; sequencing these junctions reveals recombination dynamics and constraints.

Simon-Loriere E, Holmes EC. Why do RNA viruses recombine? Nat Rev Microbiol. 2011;9(8):617–626.

PubMed: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/21725337/

31) Interferon-stimulated genes (ISGs) mark infection

Viral infection triggers ISG expression (e.g., MX1, OAS1, IFITs); these host responses are reproducible markers of antiviral defense.

Schneider WM, Chevillotte MD, Rice CM. Interferon-stimulated genes: a complex web of host defenses. Annu Rev Immunol. 2014;32:513–545.

PubMed: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/24555472/ | PMC: https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC4313732/

32) RIG-I/MDA5 detect viral dsRNA

Cytosolic sensors RIG-I and MDA5 distinguish short vs. long dsRNA produced during RNA-virus replication, activating interferon pathways.

Kato H, Takeuchi O, Sato S, et al. Differential roles of MDA5 and RIG-I helicases in the recognition of RNA viruses. Nature. 2006;441(7089):101–105.

PubMed: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/16625202/

33) Host-shutoff via eIF4G cleavage in poliovirus infection

Poliovirus suppresses host protein synthesis by cleaving the ~220-kDa eIF4G in the cap-binding complex; viral IRES (internal ribosome entry site) enables continuing viral translation.

Etchison D, Milburn SC, Edery I, Sonenberg N, Hershey JWB. Inhibition of HeLa cell protein synthesis following poliovirus infection correlates with proteolysis of a 220-kDa polypeptide associated with eIF-3 and a cap-binding complex. J Biol Chem. 1982;257(24):14806–14810.

PubMed: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/6294080/

Gradi A, Imataka H, Svitkin YV, et al. Proteolysis of human eIF4GII coincides with shutoff of host protein synthesis after poliovirus infection. Proc Natl Acad Sci U S A. 1998;95(19):11089–11094.

PubMed: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/9736694/ | PMC: https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC21600/

34) Liquid–liquid phase separation forms viral replication compartments

Viruses like vesicular stomatitis virus (VSV) create non-membranous "viral factories" via phase separation that concentrates viral machinery in the cytoplasm.

Heinrich BS, Maliga Z, Stein DA, Hyman AA, Whelan SPJ. Phase transitions drive the formation of vesicular stomatitis virus replication compartments. mBio. 2018;9(5):e02290-17.

PubMed: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/30181255/ | PMC: https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC6123442/

35) Virus-induced apoptosis as a host defense

Viruses often trigger programmed cell death (apoptosis), limiting spread; many encode proteins that modulate these pathways, reflecting a virus–host arms race.

Everett H, McFadden G. Apoptosis: an innate immune response to virus infection. Trends Microbiol. 1999;7(4):160–165.

PubMed: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/10217831/

36) Viral manipulation of the host cell cycle via pRb–E2F

High-risk HPV E7 oncoprotein induces degradation of pRb, releasing E2F to drive S-phase entry — showing virus-driven disruption of cell-cycle control.

Giarrè M, Caldeira S, Malanchi I, et al. Induction of pRb degradation by HPV16 E7 is essential to overcome p16^INK4a-imposed G1 arrest. J Virol. 2001;75(10):4705–4712.

PubMed: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/11312342/ | PMC: https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC114225/

37) Persistent viral RNA in tissues indicates replication

Detection of negative-strand RNA (a replication intermediate) of HCV in central nervous system tissue confirms active viral replication in situ, not contamination.

Radkowski M, Wilkinson J, Nowicki M, et al. Search for hepatitis C virus negative-strand RNA sequences and analysis of viral sequences in the CNS: evidence of replication. J Virol. 2002;76(2):600–608.

PubMed: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/11752151/ | PMC: https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC136845/

38) Latent herpesvirus DNA detected in host nuclei

Alphaherpesviruses maintain latent genomes as episomes in neuronal or lymphoid nuclei; molecular detection confirms persistence and potential for reactivation.

Bloom DC. Alphaherpesvirus latency: a dynamic state of transcription and reactivation. Adv Virus Res. 2016;94:53–80.

PubMed: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/26997590/

39) Viral oncogenes transform host cells

HPV E6 and E7 proteins inactivate p53 and pRb tumor suppressors, driving cellular transformation and supporting mechanistic links to cancer epidemiology and prevention.

Moody CA, Laimins LA. Human papillomavirus oncoproteins: pathways to transformation. Nat Rev Cancer. 2010;10(8):550–560.

PubMed: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/20592731/

40) Phage-mediated transduction moves host genes

Bacteriophages can package bacterial DNA and transfer it to recipients (generalized or specialized transduction), demonstrating virus-mediated horizontal gene transfer.

Zinder ND, Lederberg J. Genetic exchange in Salmonella. J Bacteriol. 1952;64(5):679–699.

PubMed: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/12999698/ | PMC: https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC169409/

41) Transmission chains traced via genome sequencing

During the 2014 West Africa Ebola epidemic, sequencing 99 Ebola virus genomes from 78 patients revealed intrahost/interhost variation and enabled reconstruction of introductions and person-to-person transmission.

Gire SK, Goba A, Andersen KG, et al. Genomic surveillance elucidates Ebola virus origin and transmission during the 2014 outbreak. Science. 2014;345(6202):1369–1372.

PubMed: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/25214632/ | PMC: https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC4431643/

42) Viral load correlates with disease progression

In HIV-1, baseline plasma RNA strongly predicts time to AIDS and death, quantitatively linking virus burden to clinical outcome.

Mellors JW, Rinaldo CR Jr, Gupta P, White RM, Todd JA, Kingsley LA. Prognosis in HIV-1 infection predicted by the quantity of virus in plasma. Science. 1996;272(5265):1167–1170.

PubMed: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/8638160/

43) Seasonal patterns consistent with viral spread

Across temperate and tropical regions, specific humidity/temperature regimes predict influenza epidemic timing, consistent with environmental constraints on transmission and persistence.

Tamerius JD, Shaman J, Alonso WJ, et al. Environmental predictors of seasonal influenza epidemics across temperate and tropical climates. PLoS Pathog. 2013;9(3):e1003194.

PubMed: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/23505366/ | PMC: https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC3591336/

44) Zoonotic spillover documented by genomes

Early SARS-CoV-2 genomes allegedly showed high sequence identity to a bat SARS-related coronavirus and near-identity among early human cases, consistent with possible wildlife origin and subsequent human-to-human spread.

Zhou P, Yang XL, Wang XG, et al. A pneumonia outbreak associated with a new coronavirus of probable bat origin. Nature. 2020;579(7798):270–273.

PubMed: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/32015507/ | PMC: https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC7095418/

45) Virus-specific seroprevalence informs population exposure

Standardized serosurveys quantify prior viral exposure/immunity and reveal heterogeneity across populations, informing public-health policy.

Bobrovitz N, Arora RK, Cao C, et al. Global seroprevalence of SARS-CoV-2 antibodies: A systematic review and meta-analysis. PLoS One. 2021;16(6):e0252617.

PubMed: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/34161316/ | PMC: https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC8221784/

46) Rapid antigen tests detect viral proteins in minutes

Clinical evaluations show that SARS-CoV-2 antigen tests (detecting viral proteins) correlate with viral culture positivity and track infectiousness more closely than RT-PCR cycle thresholds early in illness.

Pekosz A, Parvu V, Li M, et al. Antigen-Based Testing but Not Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction Correlates With SARS-CoV-2 Viral Culture. Clin Infect Dis. 2021;73(9):e2861–e2866.

PubMed: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/33479756/ | PMC: https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC7929138/

47) Unbiased clinical metagenomics identifies viruses without prior targets

Shotgun metagenomic next-generation sequencing (mNGS) from clinical samples can recover viral genomes and establish diagnoses when targeted assays fail; in this study, mNGS of cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) improved diagnosis of meningitis and encephalitis and provided actionable results.

Wilson MR, Sample HA, Zorn KC, et al. Clinical metagenomic sequencing for diagnosis of meningitis and encephalitis. N Engl J Med. 2019;380(24):2327–2340.

PubMed: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/31189036/ | PMC: https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC6764751/

48) Ancient viral DNA validates historical infections

Authentic variola (smallpox) DNA recovered from 17th-century remains allowed molecular-clock analyses clarifying smallpox’s recent evolutionary history.

Duggan AT, Perdomo MF, Piombino-Mascali D, et al. 17th Century variola virus reveals the recent history of smallpox. Curr Biol. 2016;26(24):3407–3412.

PubMed: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/27939314/ | PMC: https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC5196022/

49) Phylogeography maps global viral spread

Hemagglutinin sequence analysis shows that seasonal influenza lineages differ in circulation and replacement dynamics, varying with antigenic drift.

Bedford T, Riley S, Barr IG, et al. Global circulation patterns of seasonal influenza viruses vary with antigenic drift. Nature. 2015;523(7559):217–220.

PubMed: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/26053121/ | PMC: https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC4499780/

50) Infectious virus isolated from patient-room air

In hospital rooms of COVID-19 patients, viable SARS-CoV-2 was cultured from aerosols and sequence-matched to patient virus — direct evidence of infectious particles in air.

Lednicky JA, Lauzardo M, Fan ZH, et al. Viable SARS-CoV-2 in the air of a hospital room with COVID-19 patients. Int J Infect Dis. 2020;100:476–482.

PubMed: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/32949774/ | PMC: https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC7493737/

51) Koch’s postulates for viruses (classical and fulfilled example)

Rivers adapted Koch’s postulates to virology, defining criteria to establish viral causation; during the 2003 outbreak, experimental infection/re-isolation in macaques fulfilled these criteria for SARS-CoV.

Rivers TM. Viruses and Koch’s Postulates. J Bacteriol. 1937;33(1):1–12.

PubMed: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/16559982/ | PMC: https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC545348/

Fouchier RAM, Kuiken T, Schutten M, et al. Aetiology: Koch’s postulates fulfilled for SARS virus. Nature. 2003;423(6937):240.

PubMed: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/12748632/ | PMC: https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC7095368/

52) Molecular Koch’s postulates (gene-level causation)

Defines evidence that specific microbial genes are necessary/sufficient for virulence; loss-of-function abrogates pathogenicity and restoration rescues it.

Falkow S. Molecular Koch’s postulates applied to microbial pathogenicity. Rev Infect Dis. 1988;10(Suppl 2):S274–S276.

PubMed: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/3055197/

53) Seroconversion demonstrates virus-specific immune response

Demonstrating seroconversion or a fourfold antibody-titer rise across acute/convalescent sera is a classic diagnostic criterion for viral infection.

Bryan JA. The serologic diagnosis of viral infection. An update. Arch Pathol Lab Med. 1987;111(11):1015–1023.

PubMed: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/3310956/

54) Quantitative PCR (qPCR) measures viral genomes

Real-time PCR amplifies and quantifies viral nucleic acids, enabling sensitive detection and viral-load monitoring.

Mackay IM, Arden KE, Nitsche A. Real-time PCR in virology. Nucleic Acids Res. 2002;30(6):1292–1305.

PubMed: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/11884626/

55) Digital droplet PCR (ddPCR) provides absolute genome counts

Droplet digital PCR partitions reactions and directly counts viral genome copies without standard curves — useful at low titers.

Hindson BJ, Ness KD, Masquelier DA, et al. High-throughput droplet digital PCR system for absolute quantitation of DNA copy number. Anal Chem. 2011;83(22):8604–8610.

PubMed: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/22035192/ | PMC: https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC3216358/

56) Strand-specific RT-PCR demonstrates active replication

Strand-specific assays distinguish positive- and negative-sense RNA, revealing replication intermediates in nidoviruses and other RNA viruses. (RT-PCR = reverse transcription polymerase chain reaction.)

Pasternak AO, Spaan WJM, Snijder EJ. Nidovirus transcription: how to make sense…? J Gen Virol. 2006;87(Pt 6):1403–1421.

PubMed: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/16690906/

57) Immunofluorescence/IPA detect viral antigens in cells

Indirect immunofluorescence (IF) and indirect immunoperoxidase (IPA) assays visualize viral proteins in infected cells and clinical specimens (e.g., cytomegalovirus), enabling rapid confirmation of cellular infection.

Boeckh M, Bowden RA, Goodrich JM, Pettinger M, Meyers JD. Quantitation of cytomegalovirus: methodologic aspects and clinical applications. Clin Microbiol Rev. 1998;11(3):533–554.

PubMed: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/9665982/ | PMC: https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC88895/

Swenson PD, Kaplan MH. Rapid detection of cytomegalovirus in cell culture by indirect immunoperoxidase staining with a monoclonal antibody to an early nuclear antigen. J Clin Microbiol. 1985;22(5):720–725.

PubMed: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/2581991/ | PMC: https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC271754/

58) Reporter viruses quantify infection in real time

Luciferase- or fluorescent-reporter viral systems enable sensitive, kinetic readouts of entry, replication, and spread in living cells and animals.

Tannous BA. Gaussia luciferase reporter assay for monitoring biological processes in culture and in vivo. Nat Protoc. 2009;4(4):582–591.

PubMed: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/19373229/ | PMC: https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC2692611/

59) Protein mass spectrometry identifies viral components

Mass spectrometry of virions/infected cells detects peptides from virus-encoded proteins, validating particle composition and host–virus proteomic changes.

Zheng J, Perlman S. Mass spectrometry-based proteomic studies on viruses and hosts. Expert Rev Proteomics. 2011;8(3):261–279.

PubMed: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/21839192/

60) UV inactivation links genome integrity to infectivity

Ultraviolet germicidal irradiation (UVGI) damages viral nucleic acids and abrogates infectivity (with capsids/envelopes relatively preserved), showing genome integrity is essential for infection.

Tseng CC, Li CS. Inactivation of viruses on surfaces by ultraviolet germicidal irradiation. J Occup Environ Hyg. 2007;4(6):400–405.

PubMed: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/17474029/ | PMC: https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC7196698/

61) Isolation of virus in culture with virions visualized and full genome sequenced

Virions from the first U.S. COVID-19 case were isolated in cell culture, imaged by electron microscopy (EM), and the complete SARS-CoV-2 genome was obtained — linking morphology and sequence from the same isolate.

Harcourt J, Tamin A, Lu X, et al. Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome Coronavirus 2 from Patient with Coronavirus Disease, United States. Emerg Infect Dis. 2020;26(6):1266–1273.

PubMed: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/32160149/ | PMC: https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC7258473/

62) Near-atomic reconstructions reveal entry-priming features

Single-particle cryo-electron microscopy (cryo-EM) of a non-enveloped dsRNA virus captured a primed, infectious subvirion particle, illuminating conformational changes that enable membrane penetration.

Zhang X, Jin L, Fang Q, et al. 3.3 Å cryo-EM structure of a nonenveloped virus reveals a priming mechanism for cell entry. Cell. 2010;141(3):472–482.

PubMed: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/20398923/ | PMC: https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC3422562/

63) X-ray crystallography defines receptor-binding architecture

The atomic structure of influenza haemagglutinin (HA) explains receptor engagement, antigenic sites, and the fusion-competent architecture.

Wilson IA, Skehel JJ, Wiley DC. Structure of the haemagglutinin membrane glycoprotein of influenza virus at 3 Å resolution. Nature. 1981;289(5796):366–373.

PubMed: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/7464906/

64) Lipidomics confirms envelope composition of virions

Quantitative shotgun lipidomics showed that influenza virions have a defined lipidome distinct from the host cell’s apical membrane, reflecting selective budding.

Gerl MJ, Sampaio JL, Urban S, et al. Quantitative analysis of the lipidomes of the influenza virus envelope and MDCK cell apical membrane. J Cell Biol. 2012;196(2):213–221.

PubMed: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/22249292/ | PMC: https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC3265945/

65) Density-gradient banding yields purified virion fractions

Classical sucrose/cesium chloride procedures reproducibly concentrate adenoviral particles into discrete bands while retaining infectivity — standard practice for preparative virology.

Croyle MA, Chirmule N, Zhang Y, Wilson JM. Development of a highly efficient purification process for adenoviral vectors using column chromatography. Hum Gene Ther. 1998;9(18):2743–2750.

PubMed: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/9742557/

66) Visualization of budding from host membranes in situ

Live-cell imaging and EM captured HIV-1 assembly lattices and particle release at the plasma membrane, directly showing the budding site in infected cells.

Jouvenet N, Neil SJD, Bess C, et al. Plasma membrane is the site of productive HIV-1 particle assembly. PLoS Biol. 2006;4(12):e435.

PubMed: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/17147474/ | PMC: https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC1750931/

67) Capsid protein stoichiometry measured by native mass spectrometry

Native/charge-detection mass spectrometry (MS) probes genome–capsid interactions and protein copy numbers per virion, quantifying physical organization of particles.

Snijder J, Uetrecht C, Rose RJ, et al. Probing the biophysical interplay between a viral genome and its capsid. Nat Chem. 2013;5(6):502–509.

PubMed: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/23695632/

68) Direct visualization of endocytic entry pathways

Single-particle fluorescence microscopy showed the assembly of clathrin/AP2 endocytic machinery around individual influenza virions during entry — directly visualizing receptor-mediated endocytosis.

Rust MJ, Lakadamyali M, Zhang F, Zhuang X. Assembly of endocytic machinery around individual influenza viruses during viral entry. Nat Struct Mol Biol. 2004;11(6):567–573.

PubMed: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/15122347/ | PMC: https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC2748740/

69) AFM topography of intact virions in liquid

Atomic force microscopy (AFM) under aqueous conditions resolves intact virion surfaces at nanometer scale, complementing EM with near-native topography.

Kuznetsov YG, Malkin AJ, Lucas RW, Plomp M, McPherson A. Imaging of viruses by atomic force microscopy. J Gen Virol. 2001;82(Pt 9):2025–2034.

PubMed: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/11514711/

70) Single-particle fusion kinetics quantify membrane fusion

Single-virion assays measured the kinetics and sequence of influenza HA-mediated fusion to supported bilayers, defining rate-limiting steps and pH-triggered transitions.

Floyd DL, Ragains JR, Skehel JJ, Harrison SC, van Oijen AM. Single-particle kinetics of influenza virus membrane fusion. Proc Natl Acad Sci U S A. 2008;105(40):15382–15387.

PubMed: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/18829437/

71) Recovery of influenza A entirely from cloned cDNAs

Reverse-genetics systems reconstitute infectious influenza A solely from plasmid cDNAs (complementary DNAs), proving the sufficiency of the mapped genome and viral proteins.

Neumann G, Watanabe T, Ito H, et al. Generation of influenza A viruses entirely from cloned cDNAs. Proc Natl Acad Sci U S A. 1999;96(16):9345–9350.

PubMed: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/10430945/ | PMC: https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC17785/

72) Creation of chimeric flaviviruses demonstrates modular assembly

Replacing YF-17D prM/E with JEV prM/E produced infectious chimeric viruses with predictable phenotypes, showing modularity of virion surface determinants.

Chambers TJ, Nestorowicz A, Mason PW, Rice CM. Yellow fever/Japanese encephalitis chimeric viruses: construction and biological properties. J Virol. 1999;73(4):3095–3101.

PubMed: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/10074160/ | PMC: https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC104070/

73) Site-specific fluorescent labeling enables single-virion tracking

Engineered fluorophores on influenza virions allowed real-time tracking of transport, acidification, and fusion in living cells — dissecting the entry pathway particle by particle.

Lakadamyali M, Rust MJ, Babcock HP, Zhuang X. Visualizing infection of individual influenza viruses. Proc Natl Acad Sci U S A. 2003;100(16):9280–9285.

PubMed: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/12883000/ | PMC: https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC170909/

74) Deletion of essential genes abolishes or attenuates infectivity

Engineered SARS-CoV lacking the envelope (E) gene showed defective morphogenesis and strong attenuation in vitro and in vivo, demonstrating E’s essential role.

DeDiego ML, Álvarez E, Almazán F, et al. A severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus that lacks the E gene is attenuated in vitro and in vivo. J Virol. 2007;81(4):1701–1713.

PubMed: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/17108030/ | PMC: https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC1797558/

75) Envelope glycoprotein exchange alters host range (pseudotyping)

HIV-based lentiviral vectors pseudotyped with vesicular stomatitis virus glycoprotein (VSV-G) acquired broad tropism and transduced non-dividing cells in vivo — surface glycoproteins dictate entry specificity.

Naldini L, Blömer U, Gallay P, et al. In vivo gene delivery and stable transduction of nondividing cells by a lentiviral vector. Science. 1996;272(5259):263–267.

PubMed: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/8602510/

76) In-vitro evolution produces predictable adaptive changes

Serial passage and deep sequencing reveal quasispecies dynamics — mutant clouds as units of selection across diverse RNA viruses.

Domingo E, Sheldon J, Perales C. Viral quasispecies evolution. Microbiol Mol Biol Rev. 2012;76(2):159–216.

PubMed: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/22688811/ | PMC: https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC3372249/

77) Virus-like particles (VLPs) self-assemble without genomes

Expression of structural proteins alone forms non-infectious VLPs that mirror virion morphology/antigenicity, enabling vaccines and mechanistic studies.

Noad R, Roy P. Virus-like particles as immunogens. Trends Microbiol. 2003;11(9):438–444.

PubMed: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/13678860/

78) Genetic barcoding quantifies transmission bottlenecks

Sequence barcodes inserted into influenza genomes tracked within-host dynamics and transmission, revealing route-dependent bottlenecks.

Varble A, Albrecht RA, Backes S, et al. Influenza A virus transmission bottlenecks are defined by infection route and recipient host. Cell Host Microbe. 2014;16(5):691–700.

PubMed: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/25456074/ | PMC: https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC4272616/

79) CRISPR–Cas9 cleavage of proviral DNA blocks replication

Targeting integrated HIV-1 DNA with clustered regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats–CRISPR-associated protein 9 (CRISPR–Cas9) disrupted essential sequences and suppressed expression/replication, tying specific genome segments to infectious output.

Ebina H, Misawa N, Kanemura Y, Koyanagi Y. Harnessing the CRISPR/Cas9 system to disrupt latent HIV-1 provirus. Sci Rep. 2013;3:2510.

PubMed: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/23974631/ | PMC: https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC3752613/

80) Chemical synthesis of a full viral genome yields infectious virus

A complete poliovirus cDNA (complementary DNA), assembled from oligonucleotides, produced infectious virus upon transcription/translation — genome sufficiency demonstrated without natural template.

Cello J, Paul AV, Wimmer E. Chemical synthesis of poliovirus cDNA: generation of infectious virus in the absence of natural template. Science. 2002;297(5583):1016–1018.

PubMed: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/12114528/

Top video by National Geographic.

