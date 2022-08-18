They’ll use Trump to stage a “second coming of messiah” hoax to destroy America: researcher
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Disclaimer: This newsletter rejects racism and antisemitism. Articles here are presented in an effort to understand current events and save lives. Discussion is welcome.
Reporting others’ analyses, I don’t endorse any of the “prophecies” or predictive programming described below.
Kabbalah rabbis quoted below say:
Jesus is a deceptive “savior” invented by Jewish leaders to trick Christians into following a god who “chose the Jewish people to rule the world.”
Jesus will eventually “switch sides” to return as the Jewish messiah (Moshiach) to help destroy American and European gentiles, considered to be Amalek, Edom, and/or Esau.
This messiah figure is likely Donald Trump.