We can’t be sure jab manufacturing will prevent this: Latypova

Modifying behavior through electromagnetic modulation of nanocircuitry in the brain is at least theoretically possible, and pharma insiders like Alexandra “Sasha” Latypova imply we can’t rule out the possibility such circuit components could be surreptitiously administered to humans by injection.

The Greg Reese Report video above features an excerpt from a 1995 speech by Canadian theology professor Dr. Pierre Gilbert.

Dr. Gilbert:

In the biological destruction, there are the organized tempests on the magnetic fields. What will follow is the contamination of the bloodstreams of mankind, creating intentional infections. This will be enforced via laws that will make vaccination mandatory. And these vaccines will make possible to control people. The vaccines will have liquid crystals that will become hosted in the brain cells, which will become microreceivers of electromagnetic fields where waves of very low frequencies will be sent. And through these low frequency waves, people will be unable to think. You'll be turned into a zombie. Don't think of this as a hypothesis. This has been done. Think of Rwanda.

Greg Reese:

There isn't much information I could find about Pierre Gilbert. But what he said 26 years ago certainly rings true today [in 2021]. In 2016, The Guardian published, “Genetically engineered ‘Magneto’ protein remotely controls brain and behavior.” Here we can see zebrafish larvae that have been injected with Magneto being manipulated with magnetic fields. In March of 2020, Defense One published an article on how hydrogel biosensors are ready to be injected into people's bodies, funded by DARPA and Bill Gates. If you search magnetic nanoparticles, you will find several articles and videos explaining the so called benefits of this invasive technology that can control parts of the human body via external frequencies. Livestock needs to be branded and tracked. And the enslavement of humanity is voluntary, which is why the so-called vaccines are voluntary. And sadly, there seem to be millions of people eagerly lining up to be state property.

Here is the full video lecture by Dr. Gilbert, in French with English subtitles.

Did electromagnetic transmitters change behavior in Rwanda?

Joe Vialls claims microwaves from military aircraft were used to turn Rwandans against each other in the infamous 1994 violent killings, as Dr. Gilbert alludes to in the video above:

When news of the presidential crash came in over the VHF radio, one of the Hercules planes was swiftly prepared for take off.

The flight engineer checked the attachment of the RATO [Rocket Assisted Takeoff] packs, while the scientists made final adjustments to a large microwave dish mounted on the rear loading ramp of the aircraft. It was this strange and esoteric piece of equipment alone that would directly contribute to the deaths of more than one million African civilians during the hundred days that followed. Though completely silent in operation, the single microwave dish had more killing potential than a whole squadron of AC-130 Spectre gunships armed with fifty Gatling cannons. As the Hercules’ [airplane] engines started with a roar, American agents in Kigali were working alongside local civil servants and members of the Rwandan security service, ramping up public suspicion about foul play in the presidential air crash. Urged on by corrupt officialdom, Hutu tribesmen started marching on Tutsi tribesmen and threw a few rocks at them. Innocent enough at the outset, … But then the C-130 Hercules made a carefully calculated pass directly over the advancing Hutu, and they suddenly went berserk. Eyes glazed, the mood of the Hutu crowd went from simple anger to uncontrollable rage, and within minutes, hundreds of assorted Tutsi body parts were flying through the air.

Questions

Is this mechanism for altering brain function with external electromagnetic fields biologically plausible?

Answer: Yes.

Can we be assured vaccine manufacturing safeguards won’t allow this?

Answer: Not currently, say experts.

Distrust of jab production

Former pharmaceutical executive Sasha Latypova provides evidence FDA Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) standards are not currently being followed by American Covid vaccine companies.

Latypova, who runs the Bitchute channel Team Enigma and writes for TrialSite News, also says every Covid vaccine is shipped through the US Department of Defense before reaching people for injection and that hundreds of privately sampled vials reportedly contain inconsistent ingredients, including heavy metals and graphene in some cases.

From the article Moderna Clinical Trials Terribly Flawed — and FDA Knew It, Former Pharma Executive Tells RFK, Jr.:

There were “terrible flaws” in Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine clinical trials — and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) knew it, according to Alexandra Latypova, a former pharmaceutical industry executive who reviewed nearly 700 pages of documents Moderna submitted to the FDA as part of its application process. Latypova, who has 25 years of experience in pharmaceutical research and development, started a number of successful companies — primarily focused on creating and reviewing clinical trials. On a recent episode of “RFK Jr. The Defender Podcast,” she told [Robert F. Kennedy Jr.] what she learned after reviewing the Moderna documents, obtained via a Freedom of Information Act request. Latypova told Kennedy that out of nearly 700 pages, about 400 pages are irrelevant studies that Moderna repeated multiple times. Moderna also submitted three versions of a single module, she said. And one module contained only narrative summaries of Moderna’s studies, but no actual study results. “So we are still missing a large number of results, such as full reports that are supporting those narratives,” Latypova told Kennedy. The FDA “obviously did not object” to any of this, she said. “That’s evidence of collusion to me with the manufacturer.”

A video of that RFK Jr. interview is here.

In the video below, Latypova describes current operations as “the great culling.”

Vaccine contracts still hidden from public

Moreover, secret contract provisions between governments and vaccine makers prevent serial number markings on vials and cartons, potentially permitting some recipients to get different jab ingredients than others do.

Why hasn’t any politician mentioned this serial number problem?

One member of the European Parliament, Cristian Terhes of Romania, has objected to these secret vaccine contracts, however.