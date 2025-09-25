Visit with Medical Doctors for Covid Ethics

I had the honor of speaking with Medical Doctors for Covid Ethics International, founded by Dr. Stephen Frost and moderated by Charles Kovess.

We discussed enslavement measures implemented by intelligence agencies during and since Covid, including masking, lockdowns, mandated injections as bioweapons, vaccine passports, suppression of antiparasitic medications in possible relation to toxoplasmosis, ethnic variation in ACE2 receptor binding of the Covid virus spike protein, electromagnetic radiation (e.g., 5G) interactions with injection ingredients, and censorship and punishment of critics, among other topics like microplastics and treatments for spike proteinopathy (spikeopathy).