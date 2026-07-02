Who’s behind harmful medical mandates?

The following is partly excerpted from this 2024 article:

Religious exemptions to vaccine mandates say:

If you prove to authorities you sincerely believe in the Old Testament God, they might let you avoid taking a coerced shot associated with significant excess deaths, disability, and infertility.

Noahide laws say:

If you prove to authorities you sincerely believe in the Old Testament God, they might let you avoid being beheaded.

In both cases, the message is, “Accept our rule over you, or suffer and die,” note analysts.

Examples of leaders you must beg — though they’d probably reject your pleas — to escape an injection and its attendant harms include law professor Alan Dershowitz, Biden’s former Covid czars Andy Slavitt and Jeff Zients, CDC directors Rochelle Walensky and Mandy Cohen, and Health Secretary Rachel Levine.

Biden Covid czar Andy Slavitt is neither doctor nor scientist, yet he demands you be censored on social media and take nucleic acid shots encoding toxic foreign proteins that are reportedly oncogenic, thrombogenic, prionogenic, and autoimmunogenic.

Dershowitz asserts the government can constitutionally “plunge a needle into your arm” against your will whenever it mandates a shot (top video).

Next time you’re required to wear harmful masks or take a jab, consider whether you’re being trained and beaten like a dog.

That we must go along with what some consider fairy tales to implore leaders not to harm us is outrageous.

Any such “health” mandates should be made illegal with strong penalties.

Everywhere you look today, celebrities promote Noahide laws:

But are these laws good for your family if you don’t obey all commands a certain group gives you?

“The non-[redacted] are being trained to obey [redacted]’s rules or face dire consequences,” says a source.

Is this training truly a wonderful thing, as religious leaders claim?

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