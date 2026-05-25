Why did they say there’s no reason to fear Covid, then force injection mandates and VaxPass on everyone?

The video above, posted to Bitchute in 2022 and possibly before that, shows what appears to be Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaking in Hebrew:

אגב אילכם מה לפחד מהקורונה זה הכל כשגוש.

Google translates this to English as:

By the way, what is there for you to fear from the Corona, it is all a hoax.

Why would he say Covid is a hoax?

In 2020, other leaders triumphantly sang, “Corona, corona!” in synagogues and assured select people they need not worry about Covid because “the corona[virus] is for the non-[redacted]; it’s not for the [redacted]” (video below):

And Rabbi Mendel Kaplan reminded us a great way for [redacted] to destroy its “enemies” is “pestilence and extermination” by “bacteria” and presumably other bioweapons:

Then Mr. Netanyahu spoke English to tell a different story to the world: you must be forbidden to travel or enter businesses without “vaccine passports” that prove you are “up to date“ on every jab and booster they command you to take:

Like vaccine and mask mandates, VaxPass servitude contravenes medical ethics principles, including rights to informed consent and treatment refusal, and it arguably violates the 13th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution’s prohibition against slavery.

Some will scold, “Fine, if you don’t want to obey [redacted] and take all the shots they demand, then you’ll be slain. God says so.”

But many Americans disagree with this, including some Christians, despite what pastor John Hagee tells you.

Disclaimer: This newsletter rejects racism and antisemitism and does not suggest all or most in any societal group are involved in any crime or coverup. Articles here are presented to understand current events and save lives.

If comedian Chris Farley hadn’t died prematurely from a speedball overdose, he might joke today:

Remember when Bill Ackman insisted America do lockdowns, profiting him $2.6 billion from shorting stocks while forcing you to lose your business and make your kids homeless?

You:

Yes, I remember.

Chris Farley:

That was awesome.

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