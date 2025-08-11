Ever wonder why “conservative influencer” Charlie “Kuck” Kirk and politicians like president Donald Trump, Florida governor Ron DeSantis, U.S. senator Ted Cruz, and House speaker Mike Johnson never criticize slavish bans on nonmedical exemptions to jab mandates?

That’s right: In five states now and possibly nationwide soon, you and your kids must be injected with dozens of shots to attend and continue in school, regardless of religious or personal objections, abjectly ignored by authorities.

Don’t want to risk your child’s being injured by an injection?

“Go pound sand,” snarls the school principal.

What? You don’t wish to chance worsening your already severely vaccine injured kid with another shot?

“Suck rocks!” excrete governors like Greg Abbott of Texas.

And virtually no politician or media figure will speak out against this.

I’m still trying to figure out why.

Related:

Support through Ko-Fi, Buy Me a Coffee, crypto, or mail.