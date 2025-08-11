Why leaders acquiesce to removing exemptions for vaccine mandates
Stuff it. They have bribes to collect. Your kids must bear the consequences. (Updated 8/12/25)
Ever wonder why “conservative influencer” Charlie “Kuck” Kirk and politicians like president Donald Trump, Florida governor Ron DeSantis, U.S. senator Ted Cruz, and House speaker Mike Johnson never criticize slavish bans on nonmedical exemptions to jab mandates?
That’s right: In five states now and possibly nationwide soon, you and your kids must be injected with dozens of shots to attend and continue in school, regardless of religious or personal objections, abjectly ignored by authorities.
Don’t want to risk your child’s being injured by an injection?
“Go pound sand,” snarls the school principal.
What? You don’t wish to chance worsening your already severely vaccine injured kid with another shot?
“Suck rocks!” excrete governors like Greg Abbott of Texas.
And virtually no politician or media figure will speak out against this.
I’m still trying to figure out why.
James Hill MD’s Newsletter is reader supported. Become a free or paid subscriber as if your life depended on it.
Related:
Support through Ko-Fi, Buy Me a Coffee, crypto, or mail.
"Vaccines" are the most direct literal access point to the population which the owners of the world such as the Rothschilds and Rockefellers wish to control.
They built an entire medical paradigm (viruses and countermeasures)which okay we see that part differently, Dr. James, around this access point.
The access point gives them massive ability to any number of things to the human lab rats and cull subjects.
They can lockdown the world, they can punish you for non-compliance. They want needles in bodies.
It ain't because they love you so much.
👍 Excellent video of cheerleaders dressed in blue & white!