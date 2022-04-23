Dr. Vladimir “Zev” Zelenko encourages people to turn to the seven Noahide laws to escape Covid mask and vaccine slavery, yet rabbis tell us gentiles (non-Jews) will be killed or forced to be servants under Noahide laws once gentiles are under the type of control mandatory vaccines create.

Dr. Zelenko is one of the world’s leading voices fighting for early Covid treatment and against vaccine harms. His work might have saved millions of lives.

Part 2 of this series:

Yet millions more could be wiped out under the Noahide laws when “the messianic age comes,” explain leaders.