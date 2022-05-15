Dr. Zelenko advocates deadly religious laws, part 2

In the video above, Elizabeth Glass (Telegram: Stop Health Passports) warns of Dr. Vladimir “Zev” Zelenko’s promotion of Noahide laws, ceremonially signed into US federal law in 1991 and by which rabbis say non-[redacted] people will be executed by decapitation for violating rules as determined by [redacted] leaders.

Part 1 of this inquiry:

Back to Part 2:

Researchers say there is an apparent Trojan horse ploy:

Then beheadings can begin once certain control conditions are met, say rabbis.

This article explores some of these issues.