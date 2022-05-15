James Hill MD’s Newsletter

Dr. Zelenko advocates deadly religious laws, part 2

His lifesaving Covid advice shoehorns acceptance of killing people who disobey rabbis’ rules (Updated 12/25/25)
James Hill, MD's avatar
James Hill, MD
May 15, 2022

In the video above, Elizabeth Glass (Telegram: Stop Health Passports) warns of Dr. Vladimir “Zev” Zelenko’s promotion of Noahide laws, ceremonially signed into US federal law in 1991 and by which rabbis say non-[redacted] people will be executed by decapitation for violating rules as determined by [redacted] leaders.

Part 1 of this inquiry:

Dr. Zelenko claims you must choose either Covid tyranny or Noahide laws

James Hill, MD
·
April 23, 2022
Dr. Zelenko claims you must choose either Covid tyranny or Noahide laws

Dr. Vladimir “Zev” Zelenko encourages people to turn to the seven Noahide laws to escape Covid mask and vaccine slavery, yet rabbis tell us gentiles (non-Jews) will be killed or forced to be servants under Noahide laws once gentiles are under the type of control mandatory vaccines create

Read full story

Back to Part 2:

Researchers say there is an apparent Trojan horse ploy:

“Who can disagree with rules that say don’t steal, murder, or commit adultery?

“Come on, man, just accept these laws as binding on all non-[redacted] people.

“We’ll introduce Noahide laws in each region of the world — as have already been mandated in all 50 states and by every US president since Jimmy Carter — as an inoffensive ‘Education and Sharing Day’ and ‘moment of silence’ in public schools and government meetings.

“No one can object to that!”

CNN (June 15, 2021): Florida governor signs new bill requiring K-12 public schools to hold moment of silence each day

Then beheadings can begin once certain control conditions are met, say rabbis.

This article explores some of these issues.

