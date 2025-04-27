Support this work through Ko-Fi, Buy Me a Coffee, crypto, or mail.

The rabbi in the video below says:

Today some people do not like that they will be among the 2,800 slaves for every [redacted]. You don’t like it? OK, you will not be a [redacted] slave! You will just be finished off!

Will you avoid death or slavery by giving in to every lockdown or potentially deadly injection or mask they mandate?

Will you let leaders restrict your travel by forcing you to carry a “vaccine passport” requiring you to keep up to date on all injection “boosters” they demand?

Must you and your kids continue to obtain religious exemptions to coerced shots — exemptions that aren’t even allowed anymore in California, Connecticut, Maine, Mississippi, New York, or West Virginia — by demonstrating “belief” in myths they might have concocted?

Do these policies not weaken our families and country, making us vulnerable to this enslavement?

The rabbi continues:

Only a very few will be honored to be among the 2,800 slaves for every [redacted] … since this number can only include those who have no negative feelings towards the [redacted], no hatred, etc. You must understand that [redacted] are the people of God, who bring goodness and life into the world.

Here’s the video: