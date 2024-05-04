How exemptions to injection mandates train you to submit to deadly religious laws

Religious exemptions to vaccine mandates say:

If you prove to authorities you sincerely believe in the mythical Old Testament God, they might let you avoid taking a coerced shot associated with significant excess deaths and disability.

Noahide laws say:

If you prove to authorities you sincerely believe in the mythical Old Testament God, they might let you avoid being beheaded.

In both cases, the message is, “Accept our rule over you, or suffer and die,” note analysts.

Examples of leaders you must beg — though they’d probably reject your pleas — to escape an injection and its attendant adverse effects include law professor Alan Dershowitz, Biden’s former Covid czars Andy Slavitt and Jeff Zients, CDC directors Rochelle Walensky and Mandy Cohen, and Health Secretary Rachel Levine.

Biden Covid czar Andy Slavitt is not a doctor or scientist, but he demands you be censored on social media and take nucleic acid shots encoding toxic foreign proteins that are oncogenic, thrombogenic, prionogenic, and autoimmunogenic.

Next time you’re required to wear harmful masks or take Covid shots, consider whether you’re being trained like a dog in this manner.

That we must go along with what some consider fairy tales to implore leaders not to harm us is outrageous.

Any such “health” mandates should be made illegal with strong penalties.

Everywhere you look today, celebrities promote Noahide laws:

But are these laws good for your family if you don’t obey all the commands a certain group gives you?