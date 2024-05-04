Playback speed
undefinedx
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Preview
6

How exemptions to injection mandates train you to submit to deadly religious laws

Forced masks and shots, false flag terror, and restricted food supplies will compel your compliance, say experts (Updated 5/5/24)
James Hill, MD
May 04, 2024
∙ Paid
6
Share

Religious exemptions to vaccine mandates say:

If you prove to authorities you sincerely believe in the mythical Old Testament God, they might let you avoid taking a coerced shot associated with significant excess deaths and disability.

Noahide laws say:

If you prove to authorities you sincerely believe in the mythical Old Testament God, they might let you avoid being beheaded.

In both cases, the message is, “Accept our rule over you, or suffer and die,” note analysts.

Examples of leaders you must beg — though they’d probably reject your pleas — to escape an injection and its attendant adverse effects include law professor Alan Dershowitz, Biden’s former Covid czars Andy Slavitt and Jeff Zients, CDC directors Rochelle Walensky and Mandy Cohen, and Health Secretary Rachel Levine.

Biden Covid czar Andy Slavitt is not a doctor or scientist, but he demands you be censored on social media and take nucleic acid shots encoding toxic foreign proteins that are oncogenic, thrombogenic, prionogenic, and autoimmunogenic.

Next time you’re required to wear harmful masks or take Covid shots, consider whether you’re being trained like a dog in this manner.

That we must go along with what some consider fairy tales to implore leaders not to harm us is outrageous.

Any such “health” mandates should be made illegal with strong penalties.

Get off your knees: seeking Covid injection and mask exemptions beseeches tyrants

Get off your knees: seeking Covid injection and mask exemptions beseeches tyrants

James Hill, MD
·
August 20, 2022
Read full story

Everywhere you look today, celebrities promote Noahide laws:

But are these laws good for your family if you don’t obey all the commands a certain group gives you?

Listen to this episode with a 7-day free trial

Subscribe to James Hill MD’s Newsletter to listen to this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.

James Hill MD’s Newsletter
James Hill MD’s Newsletter
Musings on medicine and current events
Listen on
Substack App
Spotify
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
James Hill, MD
Recent Episodes
Incentive payments to doctors for child vaccines pose conflict of interest hidden from parents: pediatrician
  James Hill, MD
False flag attack on America will be blamed on Iran: analyst
  James Hill, MD
Fight Club movie reveals [redacted]’s role in 9/11
  James Hill, MD
[Redacted] will create “another 9/11” to trick Americans and Europeans again into war: researcher
  James Hill, MD
They will cut power and internet to kill and create chaos: analyst
  James Hill, MD
Would they really starve us to death?
  James Hill, MD
Ministers lullaby believers into embracing destruction of America and Europe
  James Hill, MD