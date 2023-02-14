Is infertility after Covid shots directed at Europeans and Americans?

Update 3/5/23: A reader sent me a threatening email concerning rabbis’ statements posted here about what some some Old Testament references mean.

I have no idea about this issue apart from what quoted rabbis and other leaders say about it.

For possible correction and clarification of this article and others, below are relevant portions of the reader’s email:

The nation of Amalek is a dessert region south of Israel, known more commonly today as North Aftrica. Last I checked, their descendents are not European but African American. The largest Pharmaceutical Companies pushing vaccines are not owned by Jews, but the BRIICS communist alliance: Brazil-Russia-India-Islam-China-South Africa. So you may want to get clarity on whom your real enemies are. … According to the Midrash, the Amalekites were sorcerers who could transform themselves to resemble animals, in order to avoid capture. Thus, in 1 Samuel 15:3, it was considered necessary to destroy the livestock in order to destroy Amalek. In Judaism, the Amalekites came to represent the archetypal enemy of the Jews. In Jewish folklore, the Amalekites are considered to be the symbol of evil. Nur Masalha, Elliot Horowitz, and Josef Stern suggest that Amalekites have come to represent an "eternally irreconcilable enemy" that wants to murder Jews, that Jews in post-biblical times sometimes associate contemporary enemies with Haman or Amalekites, and that some Jews believe that pre-emptive violence is acceptable against such enemies. Groups identified with Amalek include the Romans, Nazis, Stalinists, ISIS, Palestinians, and bellicose Iranian leaders such as Mahmoud Ahmadinejad. More metaphorically, to some Hasidic rabbis (particularly the Baal Shem Tov), Amalek represents atheism or the rejection of God. The commandment to destroy the nation of Amalek requires the Jewish people to peacefully request that they accept upon themselves the Seven Laws of Noah and pay a tax to the Jewish kingdom. Only if they refuse must they be physically killed.

If any of numerous reports is correct that birth rates are significantly reduced following Covid injection deployments in countries where Europeans live, could one possible reason be that leaders are complicit or paid to turn a blind eye toward a mass infertility campaign aimed at Europe and America?

To date, neither the World Health Organization nor any government agency has publicly acknowledged the apparently lower fertility in these countries.

A lack of vaccine manufacturing consistency as suggested by Sasha Latypova, and the absence of serial numbers (as distinct from lot numbers) on vaccine vials or cartons, can permit intelligence agencies to deliver more harmful or sterilizing doses to some people than to others.

Disclaimer: This newsletter rejects racism and antisemitism. Articles are presented in an effort to understand current events and save lives.

Who is spared?