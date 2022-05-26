Jimmy Kimmel pleads in the video above for lawful Americans, instead of criminals, to give up gun rights in the wake of two tragic mass shootings.

Before you conclude he’s a man of boundless compassion and kindness, however, recall how Kimmel recommends unvaccinated people be treated.

In the September 2021 video below, Kimmel says unvaccinated people including those who take ivermectin — which he terms “horse goo” — should be deprived of hospital care and left to die gulping for air: “Rest in peace, wheezy.”

His audience, evidently full of cruel degenerates and likely paid shills, erupts in convulsive hooting and applause.

Kimmel is but one of many [redacted] leaders calling for taking gun rights from law-abiding citizens.

Dr. Meryl Nass observes the manipulation involved in these deadly intelligence operations, aimed at snagging everyday Americans’ guns.

Once disarmed, Americans can more easily be forcibly jabbed with vaccines having severe design flaws, thrown into Covid detention camps, and suffer worse predations.