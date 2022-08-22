Bailiwick News author Katherine Watt wrote two significant comments on others’ articles concerning the Covid bioweapon operation.

Katherine’s comment on Naomi Wolf’s article Facing the Beast:

The bear is already in the house.

I fully agree that the entire Covid project is an act of war.

But I think the perpetrators are a transnational group of individuals that includes but is not limited to CCP.

Their primary allegiance is not to China, or Germany, or America, or any other nation-state.

Their primary allegiance is to each other and Satan, and their entwined goals are centralization of their own earthly power and wealth, and the destruction of human souls by severing them from relationship with God and the eternal.

[JH comment: I doubt the top perpetrators believe in “God” or “Satan,” but they want you to believe in them to induce fear of the supernatural (“God has ordained to wipe out the gentiles by plagues and famines”) and passivity (It’s all in God’s hands, so sit back and trust the plan”).

Look at the predictive programming, symbolism, and fake “prophecies” they used with 9/11 — yes, it appears to be the same group.

I agree it appears they wish to accumulate wealth and power and depopulate and harm those outside their group.]

Many of the key players are in the US, and the legal frameworks legalizing the crimes — not making them morally right but making them on-paper legal — originate in the US, in the American Congress, White House and Administrative State, with SCOTUS and other federal courts acting as mostly silent accomplices, providing judicial ‘cover’ to the crimes and the criminals to render them legally untouchable.

For now, anyway.

Until the critical mass of We the People change the lawmakers and the laws to restore the Constitution, the rule of law and the criminalization of murder, maiming, bioterrorism and genocide.

————————

I started looking closely at the legal architecture supporting the Covid national prison panopticon on Jan. 30, 2022, after hearing Attorney Todd Callender’s interview, which provided information about the American domestic legal framework; how it fit with the oddly-coordinated pandemic story told by governments worldwide; and how it relates to the World Health Organization International Health Regulations of 2005 at the center.

Prior to that day, I’d spent a lot of time, with increasing confusion and alarm and despair, trying to figure out why the U.S. Constitutional legal system hadn’t put a stop to the nonsense as its nonsensicality became obvious to so many people.

Why did it continue, with no end in sight, and not even a glimpse of a path to the end?

I’ve learned why, and how.

A whole lot of things that once were federal and state crimes and civil rights violations have been legalized by Congress through legislative, statutory revisions to the United States Code, signed by US Presidents, and implemented at the administrative, regulatory level by the Department of Health and Human Services through the Code of Federal Regulations.

I’ve reported on those findings in small bits and pieces, connecting the laws to court cases, executive orders, guidance documents for industry and researchers, academic papers, intellectual property patents, regulatory amendments, psychological manipulation programs, geopolitical developments and other facts as they’ve floated across my field of view.

I think the critical decay began around 1983, when the ‘public health emergencies’ section was added to the 1944 Public Health Service Act, although the 1944 PHSA itself represented an additional militarization of human medicine in the United States.

Most of the worst laws have been passed since 2000 — just before 9/11 and the US Department of Defense false flag anthrax attacks.

They are listed at the main American Domestic Bioterrorism Program post with links to the full text of each law, and a short summary of what I understand about how each one fits into the overall scheme.