wendy perzow
Aug 22, 2022

Hello Dr. Hill...and thank you for posting Katherine's work. I've read a lot of her in depth research and believe wholeheartedly in what she has discovered while being frightened to the bone. She pinpoints exactly how Congress will be of NO help and how Nuremberg .02 will not have a chance now. Somehow I remain hopeful that the general public will awaken and find a way to defeat what seems to be steaming rolling along without much dissent just now. As a Canadian I can only hope that USA with it's 'Live Free or Die' mentality will prevail in the end. There are many Canadians who believe in such as well as you could see from our Trucker's Convoy but we are deep in the clutches of the WEF already. God help us all !

Kim
Aug 22, 2022

Katherine Watt writes my favorite substack. I've found it fascinating the way she has researched and brought forth laws which have been insidiously passed over decades to tighten the noose and eliminate Constitutional protections. It's a horror, but one that can't be denied. I started out thinking, with confidence, since the covid protocols were against the Nuremberg Codes, it would all be righted shortly. Her substack explained why that would not be the case. She has been spot on for two years.

