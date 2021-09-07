Abundant circumstantial evidence points to the Covid pandemic being part of an ethnic bioweapon operation whose apparent aims are death, disability, submission to irrational orders, coerced vaccination, travel restrictions, supply chain disruptions, asset stripping, and vaccine passports using social credit scores to control and harm select persons and groups.

Lockdowns, masks, business closures, variants, and vaccine booster policies are part of it too.

Here are 50 signs that’s what’s happening:

Almost no pathologists in the world reveal whether Covid vaccines cause death or organ damage, and they are likely not even checking for such harm, according to Dr. Ryan Cole.

Mathew Crawford reports that “extremely important health data for the US military is in fact exported … to Israel prior to the data being passed from the DMSS [Defense Medical Surveillance System] to the DMED [Defense Medical Epidemiology Database].”

Biden announced vaccine boosters for every American adult in August 2021 upon the urging of Israel and before any data supported the need, safety, or efficacy of such boosters. Then the CDC promptly recommended Pfizer vaccine boosters, reportedly prompting two top FDA vaccine officials to quit.

Three star US Army Lieutenant General Thomas McInerny says, “Covid-19 was a biological attack on the world.”

Reasons for FDA approval of Pfizer’s Covid vaccine for children ages 5-11 years include things having nothing to do with safety, efficacy, or necessity, including “vaccine equity,” appeasing “parents who are beyond eager to vaccinate their kids,” and getting schools to reopen after they were closed until a Covid vaccine would be approved for kids, a self-referential, unnecessary endpoint. Parents expect the FDA to make sure a vaccine is safe, not just approve it because parents “are beyond eager to get their young kids vaccinated.”

school mandates for all children ages 5-11 to be vaccinated despite several physicians on the FDA panel for Pfizer’s vaccine expressing concerns the injection is totally unnecessary for most children and has an unknown safety profile

media and leaders promoting only mass vaccination and never discussing Covid prevention, early treatment, or optimizing one’s health or vitamin D status to reduce risk

preplanned, coordinated global rollout of lockdowns; every country has five levels, e.g., red to green, or 1-5

using inflated case and death numbers to stoke fear and make people beg to be vaccinated

Bill Gates, a major investor in Covid vaccine companies including Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna, advised President Donald Trump in 2017 not to investigate vaccine safety despite Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s urging to set up a commission to examine the issue.

inflating case numbers by defining a Covid case as anyone with a positive PCR test using a high cycle threshold (CT) of 40-50. A CT over 28 reflects old, noninfectious fragments of viral RNA, “dead nucleotides” in Dr. Fauci’s words, that don’t necessarily indicate current or prior illness or infectivity.

inflating death numbers by defining a Covid death as a death for any reason within 28 days of a positive PCR test with a high cycle threshold. Deaths due to suicide, trauma, or delayed treatment for heart disease or cancer were labeled Covid deaths this way, even if a person had an asymptomatic SARS-CoV-2 infection months earlier, producing a positive PCR test later and not contributing to their death.

far greater focus by media and leaders on vaccine “equity” and deliveries than on vaccine safety

false claims the vaccine is “the only way out of the pandemic,” ignoring early treatment and natural immunity from infection, superior to vaccine immunity

false claims we’re in “a pandemic of the unvaccinated” when it’s the vaccinated selecting for vaccinal antibody-escape Covid viral variants, then spreading them

Misleadingly categorizing vaccinated people, potentially hiding adverse events and breakthrough infections. Because the CDC considers people “vaccinated” only after two weeks following their last recommended vaccine dose (i.e., after two doses for mRNA vaccines or after one dose for DNA vaccines), anyone dying after Covid vaccination but before two weeks following their last vaccine dose is, by definition, considered not fully vaccinated. This contributes to the false impression we’re in a “pandemic of the unvaccinated” and that these “unvaccinated” deaths, even if directly caused by the vaccines, are not due to vaccination. Deputy Dawgly @DDawgly Dr Peter McCullough said analyses of VAERS data concluded 50% of deaths occur within 48 hours of the jab & 80% of deaths occur within the week. CDC says you're NOT ‘fully vaccinated’ until 2 weeks after injection, so it seems any deaths BEFORE then are recorded as 'unvaccinated'.

mRNA vaccine companies have not confirmed exactly how their vaccines’ mRNA differs from SARS-CoV-2 viral RNA, whether that mRNA is degraded in the usual enzymatic way in cells, how long it takes for that mRNA to disappear from the body after injection, or whether that mRNA can be reversed transcribed and then integrate into human chromosomes or become heritable plasmid DNA in germ cells (sperm or eggs).

Multiple improprieties in the FDA’s risk-benefit analysis for Pfizer’s Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) application to inject children ages 5 to 11 with their COVID-19 vaccine.

The US Centers for Disease Control (CDC) recommends vaccination for everyone but, at least as of September 2021 (nine months after vaccine launch), says it has no vaccine safety data available on those with weakened immune systems or autoimmune conditions. “Information about the safety of COVID-19 vaccines for people who have weakened immune systems in this group is not yet available.” “No data are currently available on the safety of COVID-19 vaccines for people with autoimmune conditions.”

CDC recommending vaccines for all despite the FDA stating the approved vaccine “has not been evaluated for the potential to cause carcinogenicity, genotoxicity, or impairment of male fertility.” So we don’t know if it causes cancer, heritable genetic disease, or male sterility. carrot @themirandag Section 13.1 got some new updates. #genotoxicity #malefertility #COVID19Vaccine #productinsert

use of celebrities and “faith leaders” urging people to get vaccinated based on mythicism and emotion and to ignore the lack of long-term vaccine safety or efficacy results

destruction of drug supplies for early Covid treatment, including burning down and possible bombing of factories producing ivermectin or hydroxycholorquine

US governors, Canadian premiers, and other world leaders ordering pharmacists not to fill doctors’ orders for ivermectin, hydroxycholorquine, or other drugs for early Covid treatment, unethically interfering in the doctor-patient relationship

US governors in New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, California, and Michigan ordered nursing care homes to accept Covid patients without testing, asking about Covid status, or separation from uninfected patients, leading to tens of thousands of new Covid infections and deaths.

no academic health care institutional development or promotion of early outpatient treatment protocols for Covid JorJorWell @JorJorWell @btysonmd

instructing people not to treat their Covid or come to the hospital until they’re turning blue, gasping for air, or hypoxemic by pulse oximetry (e.g., O2 saturation below 90%)

media censorship of anything that questions or contradicts mainstream narratives Solzhenitsyn: “The fact that most of the world is ignorant and uncaring about this enormous crime [of the Bolshevik torture and slaughter of millions of White Russian people] is proof the global media is in the hand of the perpetrators.”

contact tracing as if it were is effective for tracking spread of respiratory aerosol viruses, when in fact it’s not