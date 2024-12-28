I hope you all are having happy holidays!
Sorry to bring you a depressing story during this joyous season, but I thought you might want to know about it as soon as possible.
I removed the paywall from the article below:
Subscribe here:
Consider supporting this work through Ko-Fi, Buy Me a Coffee, crypto, or snail mail.
Wrote this on Celia's substack, seems fitting to put here:
1) This interview with a demon possessed girl who has a meltdown at the name Jesus. She [edit demon] says they work through medicine and that the reason they needed to get everyone injection with the COVID vax was so that "Jesus couldn't have them": https://old.bitchute.com/video/2M3OEtnih5F6 [6mins]
2) For anyone who has been vaxxed, how to solve it: Modern Bibles Missing Matthew 17:21 - Is this the Trick to Recover from the COVID Injections? https://old.bitchute.com/video/dHwgte2MIn5e [1:28mins]
So they took out a verse on how to fix the covid killshot to your soul. Good news to anyone who was manipulated into it (share this with anyone you know): There is a way out of this demon possession after all. Jesus always give a way out if you listen to him. How to cast out demons:
Matthew 17:21: However, this kind does not go out except by prayer and fasting.
Mark 9:29: And he said unto them, This kind can come forth by nothing, but by prayer and fasting.
I think the possessed demon video is real, it all fits together - the powers that shouldn't be social engineered a free reign to inject millions of people with _whatever_ they wanted, and they are as evil as they come.. I do not believe they squandered that opportunity, and likely went all in for maximum horrific outcome. If there's a way to inject demons, they likely found it and did so. (The reason for all the beeps was because back then you couldn't use the word "vaccine" in a video without it getting taken down and a strike put on your account.)
I'll put it this way, if it was faked, that girl is one heck of an actor, and it still doesn't change my last paragraph.
Thank you, great article. Dr. Kevin Stillwagon,DC, has a great essay this week on why the push to get us filled up with spike protein: https://liveyosemite.wordpress.com/2024/12/28/why-some-of-us-did-not-get-covid-symptoms/