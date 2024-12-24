Pagers having exploded, [redacted] says people “will have to keep on trying to guess what the next thing is”

Not only did [redacted] military intelligence boast of killing and injuring many in Lebanon and Syria with exploding pagers and walkie-talkies in September 2024, they also designed the Covid virus and harmful shots as weapons, says an NIH researcher.

Both operations allegedly share similarities.

CBS News 60 Minutes suggests [redacted] intelligence’s distribution of ordinarily harmless products to be placed in or near people’s bodies as “Trojan horse” weapons — to kill and maim them and nearby innocents — is marvelous.

Reporter Lesley Stahl fawningly proclaims the gruesome scheme “one of the most daring and sophisticated deceptions in the history of counterintelligence.”

Breaking international law

Despite CBS’s implication “it’s simply glorious!” United Nations human rights experts condemned “the malicious manipulation of thousands of electronic pagers and radios to explode simultaneously across Lebanon and Syria as ‘terrifying’ violations of international law.”

Quote:

“These attacks violate the human right to life, absent any indication that the victims posed an imminent lethal threat to anyone else at the time,” the experts said. “Such attacks require prompt, independent investigation to establish the truth and enable accountability for the crime of murder."

Stoking fear and mayhem

60 Minutes’ Lesley Stahl:

In terms of the kind of warfare that was conducted with the walkie-talkies and the pagers, would you call it a psychological war?

Agent “Michael”:

The day after the pagers exploded, people were afraid to turn on the air conditioners in Lebanon because they were afraid that they would explode. So there was, there is real fear.

Lesley Stahl:

Was that an intention?

Agent “Michael”:

We want them to feel vulnerable, which they are. We can't use the pagers again because we already did that. We've already moved on to the next thing. And they'll have to keep on trying to guess what the next thing is.

Parallels between exploding electronics and killer injections

1. Delayed “detonation”

Walkie-talkies exploded ten years after deployment:

Adverse events including death following Covid injections, for example, can also be delayed, especially alleged ones like prion brain disease, cancer, and infertility.

2. Convincing people to accept a secret “time bomb” disguised as a beneficial tool supplied by trusted parties

Agent “Michael” says [redacted] controls supply chains:

Agent “Michael”:

We create a pretend world. We are a global production company. We write the screenplay, we're the directors, we're the producers, we're the main actors. And the world is our stage.

For Covid shots, Pfizer whistleblower Melissa Strickland says injection manufacturing rooms and a group lead office, “where they just do the paperwork for the batches,” had suspiciously blacked-out windows so people outside the rooms could not see in.

3. Bystanders including children affected

Peter McCullough MD (video below) describes research indicating mRNA and the encoded spike protein from Covid shots have been found in exosomes that can spread via “shedding” from injected to uninjected people.

Of the pager and walkie-talkie attacks, the UN reports:

The attacks reportedly killed at least 32 people and maimed or injured 3,250, including 200 critically. Among the dead are a boy and a girl, as well as medical personnel. Around 500 people suffered severe eye injuries, including a diplomat. Others suffered grave injuries to their faces, hands and bodies.

4. Covertly making “booby trap” weapons that spring upon people later

5. Agent says [redacted] controls media and business relationships to deceive people into accepting products that kill

Does this remind you of the heavy selling and coercion of Covid shots, masks, and lockdowns and prevention of early treatments?

6. Agent says your most trusted advisor is tricked into promoting a deadly product to you; attacks are widespread and ruthless