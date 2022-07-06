Two US senators found that under the guise of “countering misinformation,” leaders planned to have social media platforms censor Americans who discuss vaccine harms or expose Covid masks as useless for reducing viral infection rates.

Senators Charles Grassley (R-Iowa) and Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) uncovered the censorship plan involving Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, prior DHS Disinformation Governance Board director nominee Nina Jankowicz, and Twitter’s Nick Pickles and Yoel Roth.

For more than two years, social media sites like Twitter and Facebook have already been censoring and deplatforming people who post peer-reviewed research that counters false official narratives on Covid masks and vaccines.

Perhaps these leaders intended to go further than existing censorship, such as by imposing criminal fines or imprisonment for disclosing inconvenient facts about Covid policies.

From a June 2022 ZeroHedge article:

[A]ccording to documents obtained from a DHS [Department of Homeland Security] whistleblower by Sen. Charles Grassley (R-Iowa) and Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.)—planning, decision-making, and concrete work by senior DHS officials, including [DHS Secretary Alejandro] Mayorkas, had begun at least as early as September 2021 [and include a memo by Mayorkas that] refers to ‘[c]onspiracy theories about the validity and security of elections’ and ‘[d]isinformation related to the origins and effects of COVID-19 vaccines or the efficacy of masks.'”

From a letter by Senators Grassley and Hawley to Secretary Mayorkas:

How do [redacted] leaders view Covid masks and vaccines?