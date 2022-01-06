Former Russian Military Intelligence Colonel Vladimir Kvachkov gave a video interview posted in April 2020 on the Covid bioweapon operation.

Some quickly demanded we dismiss Kvachkov’s message as disinformation.

But it seems worthwhile at least to consider if what he predicted three years ago has been accurate.

Kvachkov:

Coronavirus needs to be considered as a global, strategic special operation.

These are command and staff exercises of the world’s behind-the-scenes powers for controlling humanity and making people afraid. This is the goal of coronavirus.

The aim is to stop people’s movement around the world and to curtail political freedoms people are used to having, especially in Western Europe.

They think there’s too many of us ordinary people in the world. There should be around 100 million of their own kind and a maximum of 1 billion people on earth to serve them.

Then they’ll be living in abundance on earth.

So the aim of the behind-the-scenes [redacted] and financial powers is reducing the world’s population.

The first attempt to take away rights from people happened on September 11, 2001.

Not many seem to remember that after the so-called attack on the WTC towers and Pentagon, the global war on terrorism was declared.

To understand what coronavirus is now, let’s analyze that first attempt — a declaration of war on humanity disguised as a war on terror.

The behind-the-scenes world powered created the events of 9/11.

Now they need another excuse for greater control and takeover of humanity. That’s how they came up with Covid.