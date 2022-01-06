Covid operation aims to kill mainly Europeans, remove rights, take property: Kvachkov
A group controlling governments and media is deceiving the public as they still do with 9/11, says Russian ex-military officer (Update 3/9/23)
Former Russian Military Intelligence Colonel Vladimir Kvachkov gave a video interview posted in April 2020 on the Covid bioweapon operation.
Some quickly demanded we dismiss Kvachkov’s message as disinformation.
But it seems worthwhile at least to consider if what he predicted three years ago has been accurate.
Kvachkov:
Coronavirus needs to be considered as a global, strategic special operation.
These are command and staff exercises of the world’s behind-the-scenes powers for controlling humanity and making people afraid. This is the goal of coronavirus.
The aim is to stop people’s movement around the world and to curtail political freedoms people are used to having, especially in Western Europe.
They think there’s too many of us ordinary people in the world. There should be around 100 million of their own kind and a maximum of 1 billion people on earth to serve them.
Then they’ll be living in abundance on earth.
So the aim of the behind-the-scenes [redacted] and financial powers is reducing the world’s population.
The first attempt to take away rights from people happened on September 11, 2001.
Not many seem to remember that after the so-called attack on the WTC towers and Pentagon, the global war on terrorism was declared.
To understand what coronavirus is now, let’s analyze that first attempt — a declaration of war on humanity disguised as a war on terror.
The behind-the-scenes world powered created the events of 9/11.
Now they need another excuse for greater control and takeover of humanity. That’s how they came up with Covid.
More from the video and its description:
Kvachkov says the current Coronavirus pandemic operation serves four main purposes:
1) Depopulation of certain groups, especially White people of European descent
2) Political control over the remaining population
3) Deflation of the current financial bubble
4) Liquidation of geo-economic competitors
Kvachkov says controlled media has hidden 9/11 from people for over 20 years.
