Leaders are paid enormous amounts of money — including through IMF bribes, as Belarus president Lukashenko revealed — to lock us down in our homes, destroy our businesses, and force us to wear harmful, ineffective masks and take leaky Covid spike protein jabs having horrifying adverse event signals (see here and here) and no long-term safety studies or serial numbers.

For example, Nigerian legislators say Bill Gates paid them $10 million to pass a mandatory vaccination bill:

The Coalition of United Political Parties has alleged that lawmakers in the House of Representatives were offered $10 million for the speedy passage of the Vaccination Bill by the founder of Microsoft, Bill Gates. CUPP in a statement issued late on Monday said it was in possession of intelligence report that the leadership of House is determined to pass the compulsory vaccine bill without subjecting it to the traditions of legislative proceedings.

These people won’t stop unless they face harsh punishment.

Like life imprisonment without the possibility of parole.

Or the death penalty.

We’re in a war with people who want to kill and disable us, render us infertile, and prevent us from thinking or questioning authority of numbskulls, say researchers.

As we’ve seen for more than two years, we won’t win by arguing or pleading with them.

They’re making too much money to stop — or even care about — injuring or murdering you and your children.

Criminal punishment would mean all politicians, university presidents, airline and hospital CEOs, and other corporate executives would need to think twice before forcing us to bend over and accept mandates they thrust up dark conduits of coercion.

Once most or all of these psychopaths are in prison forever or legally executed, we can live free again.

Further, all those who aid or abet leaders in implementing lockdowns or mask or vaccine mandates should face a minimum of 10 years in prison.

Thus, flight attendants, influencers, celebrities, social media censors, and secretaries who pressure you to take spike protein jabs that don’t substantially block infection or transmission, or to pull masks over your nose, should know they risk at least 10 years in a penitentiary for these actions.

And police officers who assault people for not wearing a Covid mask or having a vaccine passport should be locked up for at least 20 years.

Lioness in a comment noted Michael Yeadon’s statement on Telegram:

Anyone involved in initiatives to nudge people into receiving these injections is a murderer. I would seek the harshest penalties. No one involved had any excuse for not spending a short time establishing for themselves what the real world performance of these injections has been to date. It’s not even necessary to venture beyond the official data. Murderers. They need arresting, charging and trying. Best wishes Mike

Leaders know masks, for example, are a harmful scam.

That’s why don’t wear masks when they think you’re not watching.

These politicians’ crimes and mockery of their constituents cry out for justice.

We need uncorrupted lawmakers — to the extent they exist — to draft and pass crime bills implementing these penalties as soon as possible.