Why do they say you should die if unjabbed?
What do these cruel celebrities have in common, and what drives them to coerce you to take injections with no long-term safety record? (Updated 5/17/24)
Lately, threats of starvation and medical neglect have been coming from coming from leaders and celebrities.
Leaders demanding you and your children take leaky spike protein injections with no long-term safety data
Subscriber Maria wrote:
People I admire like Howard Stern, David Frum, Sean Penn, Jim Cramer, Alan Dershowitz, Gene Simmons, Arthur Caplan, Joy Behar, Michael Hiltzik, Geraldo Rivera, Jennifer Rubin, Brian Stelter, Jimmy Kimmel, Heather Mallick, Randi Weingarten, Paul Krugman, Noam Chomsky, Max Boot, Jeff Zucker, Mark Cuban, Andy Slavitt, Emily Oster, Doug Little, Dee Snider, Tim Wise, Jerry Saltz, and also Susan Michie and Mark Slapinsky are saying my family and I should die, have our deaths mocked, or not be able to work, go to school, or get food or medical treatment — including an ICU bed or a ventilator — if we get Covid but don’t take their leaky vaccines and every booster they tell us to take forever.
I’m a Christian, and my pastor says these great men and women are chosen by God, who speaks through them and makes them better than us.
I guess he’s saying it’s God’s will my family dies if we don’t obey these people, even though they seem ruthless.
I’m worried the risks of Covid shots could outweigh the benefits for my kids and that they might get myocarditis or strokes.
There aren’t even any long-term safety studies on these shots!
Should my family just give in and take the jab to please God according to his chosen messengers?
I can’t give medical advice over the internet or religious advice at all.
But it’s probably not a good idea to stake your family’s health and future on the assumption anyone making such inhumane statements has your best interest at heart.
Does this group reveal anything about who’s behind the Covid bioweapon operation?
I stopped going to my favorite oldest Methodist church in Alva Florida because they put fear ahead of faith. Now they’re begging for prayers for unexpected deaths and cancers. We know Celine dion and Justin Bieber had authentic shots. I think many others took fake ones. Our government & Pfizer employees were EXEMPT . I don’t wish I’ll on the people who have been deceived, even though they have hatred for us
The people that push these "vaccines" are deplorable! Their followers are truly cult-ish. Isn't a cult when you are willing to give up your life for the leader? That is what the people that take the jab are doing. They say "antivaxxers" are in a cult, but I don't think so -- the people we get our advice from don't want us to die for them!