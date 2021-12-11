Lately, threats of starvation and medical neglect have been coming from coming from leaders and celebrities.

Subscriber Maria wrote:

People I admire like Howard Stern, David Frum, Sean Penn, Jim Cramer, Alan Dershowitz, Gene Simmons, Arthur Caplan, Joy Behar, Michael Hiltzik, Geraldo Rivera, Jennifer Rubin, Brian Stelter, Jimmy Kimmel, Heather Mallick, Randi Weingarten, Paul Krugman, Noam Chomsky, Max Boot, Jeff Zucker, Mark Cuban, Andy Slavitt, Emily Oster, Doug Little, Dee Snider, Tim Wise, Jerry Saltz, and also Susan Michie and Mark Slapinsky are saying my family and I should die, have our deaths mocked, or not be able to work, go to school, or get food or medical treatment — including an ICU bed or a ventilator — if we get Covid but don’t take their leaky vaccines and every booster they tell us to take forever.

I’m a Christian, and my pastor says these great men and women are chosen by God, who speaks through them and makes them better than us.

I guess he’s saying it’s God’s will my family dies if we don’t obey these people, even though they seem ruthless.

I’m worried the risks of Covid shots could outweigh the benefits for my kids and that they might get myocarditis or strokes.

There aren’t even any long-term safety studies on these shots!

Should my family just give in and take the jab to please God according to his chosen messengers?