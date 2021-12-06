Researcher Craig Paardekooper (Kingston University, London) claims US Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) data show vaccine batches are sequentially marked by varying toxicity.

Read here about his batch lookup site, howbad.info.

Paardekooper claims:

VAERS shows about 1 in 200 vaccine batches (~ 0.5%) are “highly toxic,” having a high number (1000-5000 times the baseline rate) of severe adverse reactions — including hospitalization, disability, and death — in the short term, i.e., within a few days or weeks of injection.

70% have only one short-term adverse event reported.

80% have only one or two short-term adverse events reported.

The toxic batches are distributed among all 50 US states.

You can look up VAERS data on batch toxicity at http://howbad.info, at least unless and until they change the batch numbering system to conceal toxic batches.

Ex-Pfizer VP and Chief Scientific Officer Michael Yeadon, PhD:

Dose range finding for lethal outcomes

There are 4-5 different sets of lots … in the US showing this DRF [dose range finding] effect. Worse, there is a quiet period between each of the lethal batches, the purpose of which is clearly baseline establishment.

Source: https://t.me/robinmg/12207

The final, chilling observation is all three companies are doing similar, sinister studies. They’re operating so as to not run over each other. When company A is deploying lethal batches, companies B & C are deploying only harmless batches.

Source: https://rense.com/general96/toxic-01.pdf

If Paardekooper is correct, the implications are profound: we could be facing mass murder through coercion of Americans to play Russian roulette by vaccination.

This warrants investigation by Congress, the Department of Justice, and state attorneys general.

Paardekooper‘s VAERS analysis should be replicated or refuted by others, including government investigators, as soon as possible.

Here is the video presentation by Craig Paardekooper recommended by Dr. Yeadon:

https://www.bitchute.com/video/keoCmPh3vuiG/

Pardekooper: Patterns of Deployment of Toxic Covid Vaccine Batches::

https://www.bitchute.com/video/6xIYPZBkydsu/

Paardekooper on batch codes and toxicity:

https://www.bitchute.com/video/3RtUTid1XCqi/

Quote:

There is a striking change in batch numbers for the Moderna deployment once toxicity exceeds 1780 x. The batch number changes to ending with 20A. Below this range, almost all the batches in the toxicity range of 100-1780 x have batch numbers ending with 21A.

How to download VAERS data to Excel for analyzing batch toxicity and verifying Paardekooper’s findings:

https://www.bitchute.com/video/EPQPrWBQzi6d/

Paardekooper:

It appears adverse effects are not random, but are rather the product of dosage testing within various toxic ranges, each denoted by a particular alphanumeric sequential code.

Source: https://t.me/CovidScienceLibrary/371

Moderna used the alphabet to label vaccines of varying toxicity, claims Paardekooper:

https://www.bitchute.com/video/vImdZ7WsV9iW/

Paardekooper video (12/7/21) claims VAERS data show deaths vary by batch.

https://www.bitchute.com/video/OG1NLvZQ4JFu/

He says deaths decrease “in a linear fashion as the alphabetic [batch] designation ascends. Batches can cause 1x [to] 7x the number of deaths, depending on their alphabetic designation.”

Quote:

In this video I show how number of deaths per batch also decreases as the alphabetic designation ascends. This video demonstrates that - 1. There are different ranges of toxicity for different batches.

2. These ranges of toxicity are distinct from each other.

3. These ranges of toxicity are each labelled with a different letter of the alphabet

4. Toxicity decreases in a linear fashion as the alphabetic designation ascends As a result, batches can cause 1x, 2x, 3x, 4x, 5x, 6x, or 7x the number of deaths, depending on their alphabetic designation. Moderna has labelled their vaccine batches in accordance with their toxicity [including deaths].

Source: https://t.me/CovidScienceLibrary/377

Paardekooper video (12/10/21) claims VAERS data show disabilities vary by batch.

https://www.bitchute.com/video/C4UJNsiH82sR/

Quote:

The difference in adverse reactions between batches ranges from 5000 to 100, so we have a 50x difference. There is also a 50x difference in rates of death, disability, and life-threatening illness when we compare the least harmful batches to the most harmful. It is hard to attribute such a large difference to throttling.



On the face of it , it appears that the batches vary greatly in toxicity.



And the discovery that each intermediate level of toxicity is represented by a different letter of the alphabet, only raises more suspicions.

Dr. Jessica Rose points out the batch numbering sequence corresponds to date of vaccine manufacture, not of injection into people. This is an important observation that could nullify Dr. Yeadon’s assumption that “there is a quiet [time] period between each of the lethal batches.”

Nevertheless, this does not invalidate Paardekooper’s findings on batch numbering by degree of vaccine toxicity.

An international team of independent researchers claims to have confirmed widely varying toxicity among US vaccine lots.

https://www.bitchute.com/video/4HlIyBmOEJeY/

Paardekooper Telegram post (12/18/21):

The batches causing most problems in children are the Pfizer batches in the EW series, shown in green above. The EW series has a toxicity of 1200 to 2500. Historical records show a large number of EW batches having this toxicity. Yet the regulators failed to investigate. They are destroying these childrens lives. Injecting these toxins into children will cause them suffering that they cannot escape from. Internal injuries and damage will leave them crying almost continually in constant pain...trapped in a hell body. We need to take direct action against those administering this evil.

Source: https://t.me/CovidScienceLibrary/418

Paardekooper says VAERS data indicate the Moderna L hot batch series, deployed in January 2021 primarily to prioritized older people, had 2,700 adverse event reports, including 33 deaths and 27 disabilities.

Source: https://t.me/CovidScienceLibrary/409

