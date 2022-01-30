US Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas and US Attorney General Merrick Garland continue promoting massive illegal entry of unvetted men of fighting age into the US, using secret flights and bus rides to locations throughout the nation. Many of these men are later found to be convicted criminals.

Over 5 million illegal crossings happened in just 2021-22. And they‘re accelerating.

Former US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) Director Tom Homan says Mayorkas is “betraying” and “lying to the American people” about the illegal migrant invasion of America Mayorkas is coordinating and encouraging:

What’s the end goal of these leaders?

And why does the US permit George Soros to install district attorneys nationwide who won’t prosecute looting, robberies, or assaults by migrants or people of color on White people and businesses?

Will they get weapons to kill us?

University of Minnesota philosophy of science professor emeritus James Fetzer observes hordes of illegal migrant men entering America are furnished with cell phones and mobile apps telling them to appear in immigration court sometime between 2027 and 2035.

Fetzer says they’ll likely be furnished with weapons by the federal government, possibly in conjunction with drug cartels, to kill Americans and take their homes:

As a former Marine Corps officer, retired professor of philosophy, and conspiracy realist who cut his teeth on JFK, I smell a rat at the border — and the rat's name is "Biden." Putting some seemingly disparate data points together — including that DHS is providing illegals with smart phones, that non-law-enforcement agencies have been acquiring massive stockpiles of weapons and ammo, and that we already have a housing shortage — I asked myself how this could all fit together. And the answer leaped out at me: they are bringing an army across the border without weapons to acquire them from caches that the administration has in place using these cell phones as the mode of communication and coordination. No American would do something like this, which is why they had to install a fake President by means of a stolen election to put the piece in place. The housing shortage is going to be solved when they enter your neighborhood and take your home for their own by the simple expedient of killing you and yours. I can't see any other way these pieces fit together.

Can we trust Mayorkas, whom the US Congress says is continuously acting unlawfully, to prevent this from happening?

Gun grab

If real, these plans are consistent with the Biden regime’s constant efforts to disarm lawful Americans.

Deagel’s prediction

Could this at least partly explain why Deagel.com predicted a loss of over 200 million Americans by 2025?

Motivations

Mayorkas traces his motivations to his history and anti-European sentiment:

Today, if you walk into the living room of the home where I was brought up and where my brother is now raising his young family, our mother’s collection of books of Jewish history, including the antisemitism that defined too much of it, is still on the shelves. This year, as we devote a day to remembrance, let’s redouble our efforts to create the book that captures the end of that hate.

Does Mayorkas think eliminating White people of European descent will “capture the end of that hate”?

Many of his and Garland’s statements indicate they falsely believe non-[redacted] Europeans and Americans are awful, responsible for horrific crimes.

In the event of cyberattacks shutting down power grids as forecast by Klaus Schwab of the World Economic Forum, or food shortages from supply line disruptions by lockdowns, factory and farm destruction and sabotage, vaccine mandates, and sanctions claimed to be aimed at hurting Russia, we could see violent civil unrest marked by “looting rights” provided to people of color against White people.

Such permissive attacks on European Whites would likely be justified by a distorted, increasingly propagandized conception of “equity,” as Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has suggested.

And nonprosecution of assaults, arson, and even murder of White people might occur. We saw a preview of this in the 2020 riots by Antifa and Black Lives Matter in Seattle, Portland, and Minneapolis.