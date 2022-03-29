(video linked below)

Our masters are running multiple operations against Americans and Europeans:

We must resist all of it.

This includes food passports and rationing, reportedly in the works.

Any leader promoting these things is your enemy, paid to destroy you.

Belarus is the only country in Eastern and Southeast Europe that refused to impose a coronavirus quarantine, despite recommendations from the World Health Organization (WHO). “The IMF continues to demand quarantine measures, isolation, a curfew. This is nonsense. We will not dance to anyone’s tune,” [Belarusian president] Mr. Lukashenko told the nation’s new cabinet.

Public masking — a scam having no good evidence of reducing viral infections — is a harbinger of the evil to come.

Your wearing their ineffective and harmful masks or putting them on your children shows them your willingness to accept the fate they have in store for you.

They never wear masks when they think you’re not looking. They play you for a fool in forcing you to wear them.

We’ve seen this playbook before, aimed at killing people of European descent and with devastating consequences.