Deagel.com predicts up to 80% of population culled by 2025 in countries where Europeans live
UK, US, and Germany look to be “epicenters of slaughter” (Updated 4/7/23)
Researcher Craig Paardekooper released this report on predictions of global population reduction from military analysis website Deagel.com.
Paardekooper’s article links mass slaughter to vaccines in countries inhabited mainly by White people of European descent.
Quote:
Deagel.com provided the 2025 forecast for population of each country. I obtained their forecast data before it was taken down in April of this year. However, the data had been safely archived and was still available for analysis.
I calculated the % population reductions for each country based on the difference between the current population and the 2025 forecast, and rank sorted each country in order of largest population reduction.
My hypothesis was that the cull would have an epicentre, centred in the countries/ powers who were running the pandemic – namely the G7.
I also hypothesised that those countries making the vaccines would right at the heart of the slaughter.
Observations
1. The G7 countries are clustered near the top of the list – their % population reductions are:
a. UK - 78.5%
b. USA - 70.2%
c. Germany - 65%
d. France - 41.8%
e. Italy - 30.6%
f. Canada - 29.7%
g. Japan - 17.6%
2. Three countries dominate the top positions:
a. UK
b. USA
c. Germany
These are the very 3 countries involved in the production of the vaccines: Astrazeneca, Moderna and Pfizer vaccines
Support this work.
If Deagel is an accurate forecast, then:
1. It is extremely dangerous to stay in UK, USA or Germany – the epicentres of this slaughter – the places where they make the vaccines (4 in 5 will die here).
2. G7 countries in general are a bad idea (1 in 3 will die at best).
3. European countries in general are unsafe.
4. The Eastern European countries appear to be the safer - Romania, Belize, Chechia, Lithuania, Finland, Hungry, Latvia.
5. There [is] quite a number of countries where there is no culling.
James Hill MD’s Newsletter is a reader-supported publication. Please consider becoming a paid subscriber.
In Summary
It is advised that people temporarily distance themselves from UK, USA and Germany. These governments are planning the utter destruction of their own populations. And most are complying — it is almost like a suicide cult.
China comes in far down the list with just a 2.3% predicted population reduction, from 1.390 billion to 1.358 billion people.
More on Deagel‘s depopulation predictions is in this Void UK article: https://www.thevoid.uk/void-post/deagel-2025-population-and-output-forecast-revisited-essential-guide/
Source by Craig Paardekooper: https://www.ahava528.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/09/Deagel-Analysis-updated.pdf
CCP behind it ALL - WWIII w/o firing a shot. PPL willingly killing themselves - truly the World has been deceived - End times for many
Dr. Hill, I’ve corresponded with you before and I subscribe to your Substack. I’m shocked there were no responses to this article! I just found it. It completely blew my mind! Do you know anything more about this since Dec.? I want to share this with some people.
By the way I agree about Dr. McCullough and the way he characterizes the motivation for mass vax etc. He’s hedging for sure. Early on in a long interview with Tucker Carlson he said there was a sinister plan behind COVID, vax and suppression of early treatment. My guess is there was some backlash from that or he was told he better drop that part of his message or his credibility would be ruined. I think it was on Fox Nation.
How can we get the Deagle info out there?