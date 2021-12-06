Researcher Craig Paardekooper released this report on predictions of global population reduction from military analysis website Deagel.com.

Paardekooper’s article links mass slaughter to vaccines in countries inhabited mainly by White people of European descent.

Quote:

Deagel.com provided the 2025 forecast for population of each country. I obtained their forecast data before it was taken down in April of this year. However, the data had been safely archived and was still available for analysis.

I calculated the % population reductions for each country based on the difference between the current population and the 2025 forecast, and rank sorted each country in order of largest population reduction.

My hypothesis was that the cull would have an epicentre, centred in the countries/ powers who were running the pandemic – namely the G7.

I also hypothesised that those countries making the vaccines would right at the heart of the slaughter.