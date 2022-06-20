Just as leaders trick us about 9/11 by quibbling over whether jet fuel or thermite brought down the towers — while the primary mechanism using nuclear reactors under the buildings stays hidden — the Covid psychological operation involves arguing over whether gain of function (GOF) research on the SARS-2 viral spike protein occurred and, if so, having you assume the virus could only have accidentally “leaked” out of a laboratory, such as by a “lab coat spill” at the Wuhan Institute of Virology.

Many signs that Covid is an orchestrated bioweapon operation belie the lab leak theory and indicate the virus was necessarily released deliberately.

Senator Rand Paul to Dr. Anthony Fauci in 2021 (beginning of video above):

Coincidentally, on the same day the NIH said that yes, there was a gain of function in Wuhan, … the new definition appeared to try to define away what's going on in Wuhan. Until you accept it, until you accept responsibility, we're not going to get anywhere close to trying to prevent another lab leak of this dangerous sort of experiment. You won't admit that it's dangerous. And for that lack of judgment, I think it's time that you resigned.

The conflict between Paul and Fauci appeared strident enough to make you think both sides of the argument must have been represented — GOF research was performed vs. was not performed — and that every uncontested assumption — like a “lab leak” — must be true.

Would those who planned the Covid operation create the ethnically targeting spike protein, plan for vaccine passports as the European Union did in 2018, then sit around waiting 50, 100, even 10,000 years for some future lab worker to have an accident causing the virus to escape from the lab so the operation could begin?

If you think any military operation would depend entirely on hope for a chance accident, then Dr. Robert Malone has a bridge to sell you.

Media such as Fox News and leaders warning of Covid vaccine dangers — including Dr. Malone, Bret Weinstein, Andrew Huff, Alex Berenson, and Dr. Peter McCullough — control the public narrative in saying Covid resulted from a lab leak, leading you to conclude much of the resulting carnage today is a big accident instead of a deliberate act of bioterrorism.

Unacceptable Yeezy H Bitcoin 🔺 @benjamincoins @MartyBent open.spotify.com/episode/0aZte3… In this episode McCullough claims that Moderna was developing the vaccine 6 months before the lab leak. Interested in anyone who can back this up.

Does this partly explain why these people are so heavily promoted in the media?

Leaders like Weinstein thrive on Twitter, Youtube, and Fox News in promoting the lab leak deception while doctors with years of clinical and research experience are suppressed and deplatformed if they dare suggest the obvious: the virus was intentionally released.

Now the Daily Mail — run by Paul Zwillenberg — reports WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom as saying the virus came from a “leak,” an “accident”:

WHO chief 'believes Covid DID leak from Wuhan lab' after a 'catastrophic accident' in 2019 despite publicly maintaining 'all hypotheses remain on the table'

Dr. Clare Craig goes along with the disinformation, tweeting that lab leak theories are “spoiler alerts.”

Once you understand mechanisms underlying acts of terror committed against you, you often see who the perpetrators and cover-up censors are.

This is true for both 9/11 and the Covid bioweapon operation.

In fact, some researchers claim the same group is behind both operations: