Destruction of America and Europe won’t stop: religious leaders

You should accept ruination of your country as wondrous, claim “teachers” (Updated 10/13/22)
James Hill, MD's avatar
James Hill, MD
Oct 13, 2022
Paid
1
Share

Disclaimer: This newsletter rejects racism and antisemitism. Articles here are presented in an effort to understand current events and save lives.

For decades, the media has suffused Western nations with narratives welcoming destruction of White people.

They keep telling us to hate others who are White and ourselves if we’re White.

If and when Americans and Europeans are eliminated through Covid spike protein harms, mass migration, and other mechanisms, the media will probably laud the result under a fake pretext embraced by US leaders: “White people deserved it for being inherently privileged, fragile, nationalist, and supremacist.”

The Plan

James Hill, MD
·
October 5, 2022
The Plan

Watch now (2 mins) | Does the above video’s alleged plan — by some, not all, of a particular group — explain the antiwhite propaganda and depopulation of Europeans (see here, here, and here) seen in Western countries today? No, it can’t be true. It’s too terrible to imagine.

Read full story

Love your annihilation

“America has to fall,” says Rabbi Jonathan Cahn (video above at 0:17), whom Wikipedia says is “an American Messianic Jewish minister, author, and novelist known for his debut novel The Harbinger and his prophetic claims about former U.S. President Donald Trump.”

Through Christianity, leaders like Rabbi Cahn say believers should welcome the ongoing destruction of the West as inexorable.

Instead of doing something to stop it, implies Cahn, we should rejoice as our countries crumble around us because it means “Jesus is returning soon,” a fiction paralyzing many into inaction, much like smoking meth transforms users into catatonics.

