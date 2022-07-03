Just as 9/11 Commission head Philip Zelikow and US National Security Director Michael Chertoff told you the towers disintegrated into dust due to a “pancake collapse” from jet fuel fires, now Lancet Covid commission chair and Columbia professor Jeffrey Sachs tells naive Americans the Covid virus accidentally leaked out of a US lab.

Why would a prestigious medical publication like The Lancet choose Sachs, neither scientist nor physician, to lead its two-year Covid commission?

As with the 9/11 committee, the journal appears to be advancing a fake political narrative instead of a truthful, scientific one.

Sachs’s claim of an American lab origin for Covid is similar to to that of Ron Unz’s story that the US unleashed the virus on China, though, unlike Sachs, Unz says America did this deliberately.

In advancing a lab leak theory evidently designed to misdirect you, Sachs joins a chorus of leaders including Dr. Robert Malone and Tucker Carlson.