Neither Naomi Wolf, Alex Berenson, nor Bari Weiss seems likely to tell the public about [redacted] military intelligence’s role as the real boss — according to a former NIH physician researcher with direct knowledge — running the Covid bioweapon operation and censoring Covid information on social media.

As Covid injection harms become more prevalent and obvious, it only makes sense for [redacted] to acknowledge these harms publicly while tightly controlling associated media narratives, such as by blaming “big pharma,” China, US agencies, “mass hysteria,” or “power and money.”

Here are four top ways they misdirect you away from [redacted]:

1. Avoid mentioning the Covid spike protein is an ethnic bioweapon that targets some groups more than others

See Covid is an ethnic bioweapon.

2. Place [redacted] operatives in charge of disseminating information on Covid injection harms, lockdowns, and masks

Just as they selected [redacted] agents Philip Zelikow and Michael Chertoff to force feed you the fake 9/11 story of Arab hijackers disintegrating the towers with jet fuel fires, so they evidently put [redacted] members Bari Weiss and Alex Berenson in charge of revealing how Twitter suppressed information on early Covid treatment and vaccine harms under the direction of the FBI — even after Twitter chief censor and [redacted] member Yoel Roth was fired — and telling you the problem was merely “overreactions,” “sheer madness,” and “mistakes made,” never mentioning involvement of [redacted].

They also appear to have selected [redacted] member Naomi Wolf to reveal Covid jab harms.

Wolf’s dailyclout.io volunteer army of more than 3,500 doctors and scientists reviewing Pfizer’s trial data filters all findings up to her, and then she selects what to report to the public and how to report it.

(I don’t mean to diminish the impact of Wolf’s work. Her reporting is valuable, even critical, and the world can be truly grateful for this. But selective information sieves can bring Trojan horses.)

Wolf tells us the Covid jab campaign is a “biblical” genocide (video here starting around 32:50) for which one should turn to the Old Testament and that we should follow Noahide laws, by which non-[redacted] people must be executed for disobeying [redacted]’s rules.

Naomi Wolf, video here at 33:30:

[The Covid bioweapon operation] is literally biblical, and it's not New Testament. I'm Jewish, so I can say this. The New Testament is so relaxing compared to the Old Testament. And this is like straight up [Book of] Judges. Like [God says], “I told you guys. I asked you to turn back to me. You didn't listen to [me].” … I mean, we were told. The script is there. You know, you whore after false gods, and God withdraws his protection. And horrible things happen, and you go into exile, or you get enslaved, or your children are dashed against the doorposts of the Egyptians. You know, [these] are all things that that happen when you mess up. I'm sorry to get all Old Testament, but [that] is it. I'm a very well educated person, and I don't go for post-enlightenment discourses easily. But looking around, what is our guidepost? What makes sense if nothing post enlightenment makes sense of this? Respectfully, I don't think the New Testament makes sense of this. I'm not being disrespectful to Christians. I really do think it's an Old Testament moment.

Wolf strongly implies Covid jab deaths and infertility are a punishment from “God” for people “messing up” and “whoring after false gods.”

Through her influential position as a Covid information gatekeeper, Wolf effectively steers you 180 degrees away from any role of [redacted] in the operation.

3. Enlist “holocaust survivors” to tell you what to think