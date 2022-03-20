Disclaimer: The article below quotes statements by rabbis in an attempt to understand current events, encourage discussion, and help people stay alive and healthy. This newsletter rejects racism and antisemitism and draws no conclusions about these statements.

In a this video, some Orthodox rabbis say people of European descent are considered Amalek or Esau or Edom (collectively hereinafter, “Amalek”) and are therefore to be destroyed or enslaved as the will of God in fulfillment of Jewish prophecy.

The rabbis say Amalek can be considered to be America, Europe, and/or and Western civilization.

Amalek and its descendants, and even their very memory, “must be eradicated from the face of the earth,” note the rabbis.

Does an ethnic bioweapon like Covid play a role in the process?

Enormous coercion in Western nations has been used in the Covid operation to lock healthy people down in their homes, causing terrible health effects; force them to wear useless, harmful masks; destroy their jobs and businesses; mandate leaky spike protein vaccines having no long-term safety data; and require digital vaccine “passports,” soon to implement social credit scores and programmable money (e.g.., central bank digital currencies) that can block access to food, travel, education, and medical care on others’ whim.

In this massive effort, to whom are targets being enslaved?

Media figures suggest our new masters are Klaus Schwab and his World Economic Forum, Bill Gates, unnamed “globalists,” or faceless artificial intelligence.

And Dr. Robert Malone says coercing vaccines and blocking early Covid treatment are just about “power and money” and “about Spotify’s market cap dropping.”

But the rabbis’ statements indicate a possibly different picture.