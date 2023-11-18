Who suppresses social media discussion of vaccine harms?

If all the nearly 100 doses of vaccines American children must receive to attend school are safe and effective, why would YouTube, Google, Meta (Facebook, WhatsApp, and Instagram), Microsoft (Bing search and ChatGPT), X (when it was Twitter), and TikTok not allow discussion of jab safety concerns?

Vaccine critic Larry Cook says his social media accounts were banned because he led a large Facebook group of parents questioning vaccine safety.

Does the answer lie in the hundreds of top positions at tech companies held by members of [redacted] military intelligence Unit 8200, as the above video reveals?

Disclaimer: I don’t endorse the above video, and I didn’t create it. This newsletter rejects racism and antisemitism. Articles here are presented to understand current events and save lives.

If bioweapon injection operations are run by [redacted] military intelligence using spike protein-encoding nucleic acids, organ-penetrating lipid nanoparticles, heavy metals (see also here and here), and other undisclosed ingredients in coerced injections to kill and disable mainly Europeans — as revealed by a scientist who says he personally observed development of this at the National Institutes of Health (NIH) — then toxicity of other injections, and censoring of vaccine safety discussions, would almost certainly be important parts of the operation.

This is consistent with the social media censorship plan Congress discovered involving Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, prior DHS Disinformation Governance Board director nominee Nina Jankowicz, and Twitter’s Nick Pickles and Yoel Roth, among other executives at Facebook, Google, and YouTube.

Meanwhile, Jankowicz’s colleagues say they celebrate “inevitability of White genocide.”

Who mass “medicates” without informed consent?

This pattern of hiding effects of apparent public poisonings is also demonstrated by U.S. Health Secretary Richard “Rachel” Levine’s concealment of a federal report showing water fluoridation is highly associated with reduced cognitive function in children.

According to Fluoride Action Network:

After a 6-year long systematic review of fluoride’s impact on the developing brain, a court order has led to the National Toxicology Program (NTP) making public their finalized report that was blocked by US Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) leadership and concealed from the public for the past 10 months. The NTP reported 52 of 55 studies found decreases in child IQ associated with increases in fluoride, a remarkable 95% consistency.

These are the people controlling what you can say and hear.