ADL says don’t question your injections

In the video excerpted above, interviewer Stew Peters asks:

And by the way, when does the ADL [Anti-Defamation League] start weighing in on vaccines? Why is it antisemitic to talk about the dangers of a Pfizer shot that has killed unprecedented amounts of people?

Through its influence over governments and media platforms, ADL has been censoring Covid information since 2020, including by demanding removal of Twitter and Facebook posts questioning toxic spike protein-coding shots, according to Monserrat Gil-Delgado Fernandez:

Concerningly, Gil-Delgado Fernández’s Spanish report in Noticiero Universal and Karen Smith’s English translation of it, quoted in the article above, have apparently been taken down from the internet.

ADL possesses widely publicized sway over the FBI and Biden White House, both of which reportedly ordered Twitter to censor information — including on Covid shots — and ban users’ accounts.

Former FBI director James Comey says ADL’s other influence includes “preparing intelligence reports” claiming White people are domestic terrorists, “training classrooms” in LGBTQ “information,” and “pushing and prodding” for “hate crimes” legislation.

Attacking Substack Covid shot critics

In April 2023, while evidently having you assume reports of excess injury and death following Covid injections are “false information,” ADL employed the logical fallacy of guilt by association to lump such legitimate concerns together with “hate speech” and “antisemitism” in its blog post Antisemitism, False Information and Hate Speech Find a Home on Substack.

In quotes below from that essay, ADL assails certain Substack authors for criticizing Covid jabs:

Dr. Joseph Mercola

Referred to by the New York Times as “The Most Influential Spreader of Coronavirus Misinformation Online,” Dr. Joseph Mercola is infamous for sharing unfounded claims and misleading information about COVID-19 and vaccines. However, Mercola has also written on Substack about conspiracy theories involving government agencies and election interference, stating in one article that the FBI “actively interfered in multiple elections” while pushing claims about unlawful censorship and big tech collusion with the government.

Dr. Robert Malone

Robert Malone is best known for posting vaccine and COVID-related conspiracy theories. However, his content also promotes conspiratorial tropes about evil, powerful forces in the government. In one article, he discusses something called fifth generation warfare, or “5GW,” as a way to retain “autonomy and sovereignty,” rather than conceding to what he calls “the Uniparty and their globalist Overlords.” Malone also pushes anti-government conspiracy theories, writing that a “Uniparty is waging fifth generation warfare against American citizens.”

Steve Kirsch

Entrepreneur Steve Kirsch, who once advocated for and helped fund COVID-19 vaccine research initiatives, joined Substack after pivoting to anti-vaccine conspiracy theories and other misinformation narratives. On his “About” page, Kirsch explains that he now uses platforms such as Telegram, Gab and Substack because “censorship has increased” on more mainstream sites like Twitter, Facebook and YouTube. Kirsch’s articles focus heavily on vaccine misinformation, alleging that big pharma and the CDC are hiding insidious information about vaccines, which are proven to be safe and effective.

Hiding jab effects?

In demanding Covid jab censorship, ADL implicitly conceals the following concerns, among many others, from the public:

ADL’s criticism of toxin-producing injection “hesitancy” apparently still stands as the organization continues refusing to mention publicly any of more than 30 problems with Covid injections.

Control by threatened destruction

The Bizpac Review video below describes various ways ADL allegedly controls information, people, companies, and even whole countries like Iceland.

Threats to Elon

Elon Musk said he planned to sue ADL for false “antisemitism” accusations leading to a 60% drop in X’s advertising revenues and a $22 billion decline in its market value.

“Hate speech” is protected

Contrary to what ADL might have you think about permissible speech, the US Supreme Court case Matal v. Tam (2017) unanimously reaffirmed (a) there is no "hate speech" exception to free speech rights protected by the First Amendment; and (b) the US government, unlike Europe, may not discriminate against speech on the basis of a speaker's viewpoint.

Because the First Amendment prohibits only government suppression of speech, groups like ADL get around this by demanding censorship on private platforms such as X, YouTube, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

ADL’s power over governments and companies drives people to social castigation, deplatforming, debanking, poverty, bankruptcy, depression, and suicide, say critics.

Illegal spying

In 1993, ADL faced potential criminal prosecution for domestic spying activity, illegally obtaining confidential information on over 10,000 Americans, according to the LA Times:

In addition to allegations of obtaining confidential information from police, the Anti-Defamation League could face a total of 48 felony counts for not properly reporting the employment of its chief West Coast spy, Roy Bullock, according to the affidavit filed to justify the search warrant.

Source: ADL Vows to Cooperate With Spy Investigation, Los Angeles Times, April 9, 1993.

Of this case, Valdis Bell writes:

The ADL operates as a private intelligence agency, sending spies, infiltrators, disruptors, and agents provocateurs into the camps — both [redacted] and non-[redacted] — of those who disagree with its view of [redacted] interests. Also like an intelligence agency, it maintains a huge database containing personal information on politicians, writers, dissidents, activists, publishers, bloggers, and even unaffiliated private citizens so that — should any of these people “get out of line,” in the opinion of the ADL — they can be threatened, “exposed,” blackmailed, and thus silenced with maximum effectiveness.

Video below: ADL influences social media, says CEO Jonathan Greenblatt.

Total surveillance of your intimate words, eventually thoughts

Documents show ADL secretly listens to and records people in their homes and uses artificial intelligence to analyze and track their movements and private speech, almost certainly in violation of the Fourth Amendment right to be free from warrantless surveillance, claims Alex Jones in the video below.

Jones also says ADL and the Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC) have conducted false flag operations for many years to paint White people falsely as “neonazis,” “white supremacists,” and “domestic terrorists.”

Conclusion

If prosecutors were correct in 1993 that ADL operates as an illegal agent of a foreign government, then ADL’s attacks on people who question official narratives for 9/11, mass illegal immigration, or Covid shots might indeed aim to conceal [redacted] intelligence operations against Americans as analysts claim.

If true, this would be consistent with an NIH whistleblower’s report that [redacted] military intelligence designed and deployed Covid injections as ethnically targeting weapons intended to kill, disable, and sterilize primarily people of European descent.

Disclaimer: This newsletter rejects racism and antisemitism. Articles here are presented to understand current events and save lives.