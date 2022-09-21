Playback speed
United States will be finished in two years: illegal migrant gangsters

Criminals flooding across border reveal plan to mass murder Americans, destroying the country by 2024-25 (Updated 5/17/24)
James Hill, MD
Sep 21, 2022
21
The illegal migrant in the video above says he and hordes of other “gangsters” plan to kill Americans in such large numbers, “the United States will be finished in two years.”

Who gave them this plan?

Why does this guy say it will be accomplished in two years?

Military website Deagel.com previously predicted more than 200 million Americans will be gone by 2025.

If this is correct, it likely involves the multipronged strategy we see playing out today: mass criminal migration with homicidal intent, cashless bail and punishment-free crime, impaired fertility (see also here), economic collapse, food and fuel shortages (see also here), and the Covid jabs’ association with excess deaths, at least partly caused by the spike protein.

This explains the big effort to disarm law-abiding citizens, not criminals, and to defund police.

Who will defend us?

Certainly not President Biden, Homeland Security Director Alejandro Mayorkas, or Attorney General Merrick Garland.

They appear to be foot soldiers for carrying out this plan, doing nothing to stem the tide of mass criminal migration.

