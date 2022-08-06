Playback speed
WHO’s Susan Michie says you must wear Covid masks “forever”

Although masks, contact tracing, and hand and surface hygiene don’t reduce Covid infection rates, you must do them eternally, claims communist behavior manipulation “expert” (Updated 9/8/22)
James Hill, MD
Aug 06, 2022
9
1
Susan Michie, an English psychologist and 40-year Communist Party member specializing in manipulating behavior and manufacturing consent — with no apparent knowledge or desire to learn about medicine, virology, immunology, epidemiology, aerosol dynamics, or infectious disease — was promoted to Chair of the WHO’s Technical Advisory Group for Behavioural Insights and Science for Health and demands your family comply with unfounded, unhelpful Covid measures like masking, contact tracing, and hand and contact surface sterilization.

“Forever,” she replies laughingly in the video above when asked how long citizens must be made to obey these useless and — in the case of mask mandates and vaccine passports — harmful policies.

On hearing this, you might think Michie is a medical authority who’s reached reasoned, scientific conclusions on mask and vaccine mandates to help you.

But you’d be wrong.

In fact, her job is reportedly solely to convince people — even if by deception— to take leaky spike protein vaccines instead of early Covid treatment, never gather in groups of more than three people, perpetually wear plastics-shedding masks that can’t reduce viral infection rates and that act as a ritual symbol of submission and ignorance to ease a population into Noahide law compliance, and accept vaccine passport slavery that provides the control necessary for executions to begin under Noahide laws.

Twitter avatar for @UCLPALS
UCL Psych & Lang Sci @UCLPALS
Many congratulations to Professor Susan Michie @SusanMichie for being appointed Chair of WHO’s Technical Advisory Group for Behavioural Insights and Science for Health! @WHO @UCLBehaveChange @UCLBrainScience
Image
3:31 PM ∙ Jul 25, 2022
310Retweets

Michie is but one of many leaders in the operation insisting your family take injections that encode the toxic Covid virus spike protein, select for more infectious and lethal viral variants, and have no public long-term safety data.

Twitter avatar for @MaajidNawaz
Maajid أبو عمّار @MaajidNawaz
A 40-year member of the Communist Party of Britain - Susan Michie - has just been appointed Chair of WHO’s Technical Advisory Group for Behavioural Insights and Science for Health: https://t.co/r8xWJcsLyh
Twitter avatar for @UCLPALS
UCL Psych & Lang Sci @UCLPALS
Many congratulations to Professor Susan Michie @SusanMichie for being appointed Chair of WHO’s Technical Advisory Group for Behavioural Insights and Science for Health! @WHO @UCLBehaveChange @UCLBrainScience https://t.co/y3oQP2jqJ4
5:23 PM ∙ Jul 25, 2022
607Retweets

The New Normal
UK SAGE’s Susan Michie Promoted to Lead WHO’s Nudge Unit
Susan Michie, a 40-year member of the British Communist Party and a leading participant in the UK Government’s Scientific Pandemic Insights group on Behaviour (SPI-B) “nudge unit” to drive consent for Covid mandates, has been promoted to Chair of the WHO’s Technical Advisory Group for Behavioural Insights and Science for Health…
Read more
2 years ago · 135 likes · 31 comments · Michael P Senger

