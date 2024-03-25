Deagel coming true: 80% of Americans gone by 2025

From an article by Alexandra Bruce on Deagel.com’s predictions:

In 2014, Deagel.com came to my attention, due to a spate of YouTube videos, which showed openly available pages on their website, predicting the future population numbers, GDP, Purchasing Power Parity and military expenditures for every country. Deagel described itself as a cross-reference of openly-available thank tank predictions from numerous branches of the US military, the IMF and others. In 2014, the numbers predicted the effects of the collapse of the Western banking system, leading to the decline in the US population from 318M to 78M by 2025 and the US economy going from #1 to 13th in the world. I revisited the website several times over the years. Their predictions were constantly updated and ever-changing, before they took their forecasts offline in 2021, during the height of the vaxx rollout, when people began connecting Deagel’s forecasts with the mandated Death Shot. In 2021, Craig Paardekooper obtained their forecast data before it was taken down and he calculated the percentage of population reductions for each country and then rank-sorted each country in order of largest population reduction, concluding that the mass slaughter by vaxxines is occurring overwhelmingly in countries inhabited mainly by people of European descent. He wrote:

[Paardekooper quote]:

My hypothesis was that the cull would have an epicentre, centred in the countries/powers who were running the pandemic – namely the G7. I also hypothesised that those countries making the vaccines would [be] right at the heart of the slaughter. Here are the results of my calculations … Observations 1. The G7 countries are clustered near the top of the list – their % population reductions are: a. UK – 78.5% b. USA – 70.2% c. Germany – 65% d. France – 41.8% e. Italy – 30.6% f. Canada – 29.7% g. Japan – 17.6% 2. Three countries dominate the top positions: a. UK b. USA c. Germany These are the very 3 countries involved in the production of the vaccines: Astrazeneca, Moderna and Pfizer vaccines If Deagel is an accurate forecast, then: 1. It is extremely dangerous to stay in UK, USA or Germany – the epicentres of this slaughter – the places where they make the vaccines (4 in 5 will die here). 2. G7 countries in general are a bad idea (1 in 3 will die at best). 3. European countries in general are unsafe. 4. The Eastern European countries appear to be the safer – Romania, Belize, Chechia, Lithuania, Finland, Hungry, Latvia. 5. There [is] quite a number of countries where there is no culling. In Summary It is advised that people temporarily distance themselves from UK, USA and Germany. These governments are planning the utter destruction of their own populations. And most are complying — it is almost like a suicide cult.

[End quote]

Last December, Patrick Byrne explained how the events currently unfolding at the border were all described in 2003 by Chi Haotian, the former Defense Minister of China, as part of the CCP’s longterm plan to takeover the territory of the United States.

A week later, Mike Adams gave a more granular rundown of how he saw the worst case scenario playing out in 2024-2025, based on his military intelligence sources and on meetings that he’s had with top law enforcement in Texas: • Trump will be reinstalled in the White House. The power people in military – not the public-facing ones – they desperately want Trump back, because the Biden Regime is deliberately destroying the military with their woke insanity, scaring off recruits.

• Trump will activate the mass deportation of millions of illegal immigrants. Most arrests will be made via aggressive traffic enforcement. • The same Globalist-funded Radical Left that rioted in 2020 will revolt over the mass-deportations and they will work to activate all of the military-aged illegals in an effort to jointly overthrow the Trump administration. They will attack the substations, refineries, bridges, ports, water treatment, etc. They will have some surface-to-air missiles and other weapons. Mike elaborated, “You’re going to see organized raids of armed illegals attacking and carrying out mass exterminations of police departments.” They’re going to try to wipe out all of the law enforcement in a given area in order to gain control of it. He describes it as the October 7th Hamas attack times a thousand, happening simultaneously.

• Trump will have to declare a National Emergency. America will be a war zone. There will be curfews, lockdowns and military checkpoints. The chaos and the danger in the streets will be so bad that Americans will beg for the military to come in and to restore law and order. • During this chaos, anti-American elements working with the Globalists will conduct a massive false flag attack that will take down the electric grid and/or the internet that will be blamed on Russia, China or North Korea. This will either be an EMP or massive cyberattack that causes the banking system to collapse, whereupon the ‘Great Taking’ described by David Webb will commence. The Central Bankers will confiscate all securities, bank deposits and property financed with debt and they will introduce the Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC). • Law and Order will be gone, the cities will be controlled by criminal gangs. This is why billionaires are building underground bunkers for themselves. In a grid-down scenario, 90% of the US population would die within 18 months, according to US Government studies. Deagel.com had long predicted that 70% of the US population would be dead by 2025.

To survive, people will have to organize strong communities, they’ll have to grow their own food, they’re going to have to have weapons, emergency medicine, communications, currency, etc. Mike Adams says he’s been a prepper for over two decades but even he doesn’t feel like he’s prepared for this worst case scenario – and hopefully, it won’t come to this.

What do you think about these predictions?

Do you think China is running the operation, as suggested in Alexandra Bruce’s article, or is it someone else?