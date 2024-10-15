Harmful intent for vaccines: a review

An October 2024 Substack article entitled Here are The True Intentions Behind Vaccinations! posits reasons vaccines are strongly coerced and mandated in developed nations without full informed consent, placebo-controlled safety testing, or manufacturer liability.

These reasons might relate to the sickening demand you obtain a religious exemption to be “allowed” to refuse potentially deadly shots.

I’m reposting the article below with added commentary.

Disclaimer: As an American physician, I’m supposed to tell people to follow the CDC’s vaccine recommendatons . The article’s reposting below is for public consideration and repudiation where appropriate and does not imply endorsement or agreement with its content.

Here is the article:

Using logic, evidence, and facts, one can reasonably argue that the true intents of vaccinations are: 1. To create chronic health conditions - such as diabetes, food allergies, asthma, thyroid issues, intestinal disease, etc., all of which have skyrocketed in recent years - thereby ensuring customers for life for Big Pharma. All vaccine package inserts state that their products are capable of causing a wide range of chronic health conditions, and, if you were born after 1990 - the year the vaccine schedule dramatically increased - your chances of having a chronic health condition are 54%. This generation of intensively vaccinated children is the most chronically ill in history and is not expected to outlive their parents.

Although a strong correlation between vaccinations and chronic diseases does not necessarily indicate a causal relationship, do any studies with transparent data permit us to dismiss vaccines as a contributing cause of these conditions?

Unjabbed children are healthier: studies

Here are six studies suggesting unvaccinated children are healthier than vaccinated ones:

The article continues:

2. To suppress or destroy fertility, in order to help meet depopulation goals. The world's ruling classes are quite open about the alleged need to drastically reduce human population, and the elite sterilizing people against their will is nothing new. If you think otherwise, please check your history, and then check the sudden and precipitous decline in teen pregnancy rates after the HPV vaccine was introduced to all 12-year-old girls. Despite being aimed at girls just entering puberty, and containing a known sterilant (polysorbate 80), the HPV vaccine was never evaluated in development for its effects on ovaries. This is common practice in the vaccine industry, as most vaccine package inserts state in section 13.1 that the product has never been tested for its carcinogenic, mutagenic, or sterilant potential. Vaccines have also never been safety tested on pregnant women, despite the fact they are now routinely recommended in pregnancy and have been linked to miscarriage and stillbirth.

This idea accords with other reports.

For example, the film Infertility: a Diabolical Agenda (video below) shows how the World Health Organization allegedly distributed sterilizing tetanus vaccines in Kenya and the Philippines.

To produce infertility with the WHO shots, tetanus toxoid was reportedly chemically bound to the pregnancy hormone human chorionic gonadotropin (HCG), normally produced by the placenta. This conjugated antigen pair provoked an immune response against HCG that caused miscarriages and otherwise prevented successful pregnancies.

The “depopulation goals” mentioned in the article might make people mistakenly think “globalists” are trying to “fix” overpopulation by killing people across the world simply to limit pollution and save resources.

This is one of the false premises in the movie Died Suddenly.

In reality, depopulation by injections and invasions appears aimed chiefly at countries where Europeans live, such as America and Western Europe, where there is no “overpopulation” among citizens because their birth rates have fallen well below the replacement rate of 2.1 children per woman on average.

Covid injections were mandated for American and European citizens but not for the millions of illegals flooded into these countries.

If our masters wanted to depopulate all ethnic groups equally to “save the air and trees,” why wouldn’t they require border invaders to be injected too?

Back to the article:

3. To destroy the strongest males in the population, thereby eliminating resistance to a hostile takeover and full elite control. In previous generations, the elite used war to do this - the strongest, fittest males of each successive generation were wiped out in battle. But why wait 18 years to do this with bombs and guns, when you can do it at 18 months with a needle? Boys are more vulnerable to vaccine injury than girls, and the higher their testosterone - the hormone that powers typically masculine behaviors and strengths - the more at risk they are. Testosterone reacts synergistically with two vaccine toxins, mercury and aluminum, thereby increasing the risk of injury and death. Although most children who are vaccinated do not die (although many do), causing severe lifelong injury is a more efficient strategy for controlling a population. It is a well-known tactic of war that, rather than killing your enemy, it is more efficient to severely injure him. If you kill him, only he is taken out of action, but a severe injury takes at least two other people out of action too, as they are required to provide round-the-clock care for the rest of his life, just as the parents of severely 'autistic' children are required to do ('autism' primarily being a euphemism for brain encephalopathy and heavy metal poisoning, both of which vaccines are capable of inducing). Globally, 1 in 160 children now have autism, up from 1 in 10,000 in the 1970s. In the USA, the country that gives the most vaccinations in the world, the rate is 1 in 59 (including 1 in 37 boys). To quote one well-known scientist, 'Unless something dramatic changes soon, the future is, you either have autism yourself, or you care for someone who does. Society as we know it ceases to exist.' 4. To prevent the lifelong benefits conferred by natural infection. [A] childhood history of measles, mumps, and chicken pox not only confers lifelong immunity to these conditions (vaccination does not, hence the requirement for boosters) but also provides increased protection against more serious diseases, like cancer and heart disease, later on. If childhood diseases really did carry a high risk of death, it would be expedient for depopulationists to allow them to flourish. In reality, childhood diseases are typically trivial and benign and only carry a high risk of complications in developing countries, where malnutrition and poor sanitation are rife. Evidence shows it was actually improvements in nutrition, hygiene and sanitation which reduced the mortality rate from infectious disease in the West, and not vaccination. Most vaccinations were introduced after the death rate from infection had already dramatically declined. 5. To reduce IQ, thereby ensuring a more docile and compliant population. Studies from around the world show that IQ scores have been successively falling since the 1960s and that this decline is due to environmental, and not genetic, factors. As the vaccination schedule increases, the national IQ of a given country drops further. Vaccinations contain known neurotoxins such as mercury and aluminum. For anyone who's seen the film Idiocracy, the future it depicts is valid and plausible, but not because stupid people are having more children - it's because every successive generation is receiving more and more vaccines, and the damage done is cumulative and intergenerational. A ruling class does not want an overall intelligent population, because that threatens their position. Slave owners kept slaves uneducated and illiterate for the same reason. People may now be taught to read, but they are not taught to - or in many cases able to - think and just have knee-jerk emotional reactions instead, making them extremely easy to mold and control (Example - LGBTQ People). “As Thomas Sowell said, the problem isn't that Johnny can't read. The problem isn't even that Johnny can't think. The problem is that Johnny doesn't know what thinking is; he confuses it with feeling.” 6. To shorten life, to ensure as few economically inactive, pension pot drainers as possible. The government provides free flu vaccines to the over-65s and aggressively promotes them. Why would a cash-strapped government be incentivized to spend millions of pounds to preserve the lives of people who are not paying income tax, whilst they claim a pension and rely on other state services - this would be economic insanity. The flu vaccine program for over-65s only makes financial sense if it is actually a euthanasia program, designed to ease the burden elderly people place on the state. If you consult anyone who works in an old people's home about what happens in the weeks after the flu vaccine is given, it would appear that a euthanasia programme is exactly what it is. Receiving a flu shot over five consecutive years increases the risk of contracting dementia by a factor of ten. Dementia deaths have doubled in the last decade, and dementia is now the leading cause of death in England and Wales. Life expectancy in the UK and USA is successively falling for the first time in a century. Credit: Miri Anne

What do you think about these issues?

Do they relate to mandatory water fluoridation, delivered at variable, uncontrolled doses (some people drink gallons a day) without informed consent and associated with lower childhood intelligence in 52 out of 55 studies?

Could vaccines or their mandates be intentionally designed to harm people?

