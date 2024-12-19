On December 17, 2024, Speaker of the US House of Representatives Mike Johnson (R-LA) introduced a 1,547-page continuing resolution (CR) for a spending bill that permits injection and mask mandates, vaccine passports, expanded government powers in any unaccountably declared “emergency,” and gain-of-function research, according to several sources posting on X.

Bills are presented at the last minute to force congressional approval before government shutdown

Why would Mike Johnson want Americans forced to wear masks, take injections, and show “vaccine passports” to be allowed to get food or medical care?

Do you think Johnson would do this because he cares about your family’s health?

Take another guess.

Is another group guiding his hand?

Who demands harmful mask mandates?

Georgia politician Stacey Abrams says it’s “the [redacted] community.”

And who opposed Florida governor Ron DeSantis’s 2021 ban on mask mandates for children?

The Palm Beach Post reported in August 2021:

Seventy-seven rabbis from across Florida have asked Gov. Ron DeSantis to retract his executive order banning schools from imposing mask mandates. Lessons in Judaism, scientific research and the rising number of COVID-19 cases among students led the rabbis to write the letter to DeSantis on Aug. 22, saying his order "significantly jeopardizes the health and safety of Florida’s children who attend public schools, and by extension the general public."

Why did rabbis encourage pregnant women to take Covid shots in August 2021 despite potential concerns?

Remember, injection mandates and “passports” are two of the most effective ways to kill, weaken, disable, and sterilize populations using bioweapons, if a powerful group wanted to do so.

Support through Ko-Fi, Buy Me a Coffee, crypto, or snail mail.