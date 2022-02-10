President Biden and Vice President Harris wear cloth face masks while on camera, when they assume naïve Americans are watching.

Both officials are tested for the Covid virus frequently and need to test negative before entering the White House, per policy.

Neither Biden nor Harris therefore has a chance of getting infected from, or spreading the virus to, each other or anyone else in the White House.

So why are they wearing masks?

It appears they’re duping you into thinking masks reduce spread of Covid infections. There’s no good evidence they do, despite many randomized clinical trials.

Cloth, surgical, and N95 masks don’t block the aerosols in which respiratory viruses travel.

And masks are physically and psychologically harmful, including to children.

A prominent Orthodox rabbi claims public mask wearing is a “scam” intended for non-[redacted] people considered “wicked.”

He says people who wear masks in public engage in condemnable “idolatry” according to [redacted] teachings.

So when these same leaders demand you take leaky spike protein vaccines with no long-term safety data, should they suddenly be considered trustworthy sources of information?

US Governors submit to ineffective masking at the White House.

Were any of the governors pictured above infected with the Covid virus? Did someone else in the room have it?

No, everyone there was required to test negative for SARS-CoV-2 by PCR to be allowed into the building.

Some even had protective antibodies from prior Covid infection.

So whom were they purporting to protect from viral transmission?

Themselves? Others?

No, it couldn’t be.

The rabbi’s insights indicate the purpose of this “theater” is to convince Americans to fall for the unscientific “scam” of public masking to show subservience to their masters and reflect willingness to accept further enslavement measures, like vaccine passports and mandatory repeated vaccinations until death.