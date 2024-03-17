Playback speed
Share post
Masks shed plastic particles that embed in artery walls and associate with 4.5X risk of heart attack, stroke, or death

Are they slowly killing you when forcing you to wear toxic masks that don’t block aerosols or reduce infection rates? (Updated 5/17/24)
James Hill, MD
Mar 17, 2024
32
Transcript

As reported by Brad Stanfield MD in the video above, a March 2024 study in the New England Journal of Medicine found:

  1. People undergoing carotid endarterectomy (removal of plaque from inside the main neck artery feeding blood to the brain) for asymptomatic carotid artery disease (i.e., when plaque is present before any stroke-like symptoms) had microplastics and nanoplastics (MNPs) in the atheroma (plaque) removed from the artery wall.

  2. Polyethylene was detected in carotid artery plaques of 58.4% of 257 patients, and polyvinyl chloride was found in 12.1%.

  3. Electron microscopy revealed jagged-edged foreign particles among plaque macrophages and scattered in external debris.

  4. People in whom MNPs were detected within an atheroma had 4.53 times the risk for myocardial infarction (heart attack), stroke, or death from any cause over 34 months of follow-up.

Masks shed micro- and nanoplastics

From the NEJM article:

Several studies have shown that microplastics and nanoplastics (MNPs) enter the human body through ingestion, inhalation, and skin exposure, where they interact with tissues and organs.

MNPs have been found in selected human tissues, such as the placenta, lungs, and liver, as well as in breast milk, urine, and blood.

Recent studies performed in preclinical models have led to the suggestion of MNPs as a new risk factor for cardiovascular diseases.

Data from in vitro studies suggest that specific MNPs promote oxidative stress, inflammation, and apoptosis in endothelial and other vascular cells; animal models support a role for MNPs in altered heart rate, cardiac-function impairment, myocardial fibrosis, and endothelial dysfunction.

Studies such as those listed below show Covid face masks release MNPs — as well as toxic metals including lead, cadmium, antimony, and copper — into the air you inhale:

Plastic particles found in blood of 80% of people tested while leaders continue demanding your family wear plastics-shedding masks

Plastic particles found in blood of 80% of people tested while leaders continue demanding your family wear plastics-shedding masks

James Hill, MD
·
April 3, 2022
Read full story

High-quality studies show masks do not reduce viral infection rates or block the aerosols in which respiratory viruses travel.

Furthermore, there are many harms associated with face masks.

Masks are harmful and can’t reduce Covid infection rates or transmission of any virus: experts

Masks are harmful and can’t reduce Covid infection rates or transmission of any virus: experts

James Hill, MD
·
April 18, 2022
Read full story
Article: https://www.nejm.org/doi/full/10.1056/NEJMoa2309822
Article: https://www.nejm.org/doi/full/10.1056/NEJMra2300476

Why do you think leaders mandate masks that don’t reduce Covid or influenza infections and are only harmful?

Above video by Brad Stanfield MD on YouTube:

