Masks shed plastic particles that embed in artery walls and associate with 4.5X risk of heart attack, stroke, or death

As reported by Brad Stanfield MD in the video above, a March 2024 study in the New England Journal of Medicine found:
People undergoing carotid endarterectomy (removal of plaque from inside the main neck artery feeding blood to the brain) for asymptomatic carotid artery disease (i.e., when plaque is present before any stroke-like symptoms) had microplastics and nanoplastics (MNPs) in the atheroma (plaque) removed from the artery wall.
Polyethylene was detected in carotid artery plaques of 58.4% of 257 patients, and polyvinyl chloride was found in 12.1%.
Electron microscopy revealed jagged-edged foreign particles among plaque macrophages and scattered in external debris.
People in whom MNPs were detected within an atheroma had 4.53 times the risk for myocardial infarction (heart attack), stroke, or death from any cause over 34 months of follow-up.
From the NEJM article:
Several studies have shown that microplastics and nanoplastics (MNPs) enter the human body through ingestion, inhalation, and skin exposure, where they interact with tissues and organs.
MNPs have been found in selected human tissues, such as the placenta, lungs, and liver, as well as in breast milk, urine, and blood.
Recent studies performed in preclinical models have led to the suggestion of MNPs as a new risk factor for cardiovascular diseases.
Data from in vitro studies suggest that specific MNPs promote oxidative stress, inflammation, and apoptosis in endothelial and other vascular cells; animal models support a role for MNPs in altered heart rate, cardiac-function impairment, myocardial fibrosis, and endothelial dysfunction.
Studies such as those listed below show Covid face masks release MNPs — as well as toxic metals including lead, cadmium, antimony, and copper — into the air you inhale:
Face masks as a source of nanoplastics and microplastics in the environment: Quantification, characterization, and potential for bioaccumulation (2021)
Need for assessing the inhalation of micro(nano)plastic debris shed from masks, respirators, and home-made face coverings during the COVID-19 pandemic (2021)
Nanoplastics and other harmful pollutants found in disposable face masks (2021)
Covid-19 face masks: A potential source of microplastic fibers in the environment (2020)
High-quality studies show masks do not reduce viral infection rates or block the aerosols in which respiratory viruses travel.
Furthermore, there are many harms associated with face masks.
Masks are harmful and can’t reduce Covid infection rates or transmission of any virus: experts
Why do you think leaders mandate masks that don’t reduce Covid or influenza infections and are only harmful?
