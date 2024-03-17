Masks shed plastic particles that embed in artery walls and associate with 4.5X risk of heart attack, stroke, or death

As reported by Brad Stanfield MD in the video above, a March 2024 study in the New England Journal of Medicine found:

People in whom MNPs were detected within an atheroma had 4.53 times the risk for myocardial infarction (heart attack), stroke, or death from any cause over 34 months of follow-up.

Polyethylene was detected in carotid artery plaques of 58.4% of 257 patients, and polyvinyl chloride was found in 12.1%.

People undergoing carotid endarterectomy (removal of plaque from inside the main neck artery feeding blood to the brain) for asymptomatic carotid artery disease (i.e., when plaque is present before any stroke-like symptoms) had microplastics and nanoplastics (MNPs) in the atheroma (plaque) removed from the artery wall.

From the NEJM article:

Several studies have shown that microplastics and nanoplastics (MNPs) enter the human body through ingestion, inhalation, and skin exposure, where they interact with tissues and organs.

MNPs have been found in selected human tissues, such as the placenta, lungs, and liver, as well as in breast milk, urine, and blood.

Recent studies performed in preclinical models have led to the suggestion of MNPs as a new risk factor for cardiovascular diseases.

Data from in vitro studies suggest that specific MNPs promote oxidative stress, inflammation, and apoptosis in endothelial and other vascular cells; animal models support a role for MNPs in altered heart rate, cardiac-function impairment, myocardial fibrosis, and endothelial dysfunction.