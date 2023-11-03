Invasion of Europe and America ramps

The video above shows the supplying of weapons — belt-fed machine guns in France, for example — to illegal migrants by [redacted] intelligence operatives allegedly to destroy the host White population and European culture.

Disclaimer: I didn’t create this video, and I don’t agree with everything or endorse anything in it. This newsletter rejects racism and antisemitism. Articles here are presented to understand current events and save lives.

Although the video raises important issues for your consideration, some of its statements seem incorrect, such as that the invaders “are ready to burn Europe if they don’t get the easy life they wanted …” (at 0:36).

In fact, analysts indicate the plan is instead for illegals to destroy Europe regardless of whether, and especially if, they are granted an “easy life” by [redacted] intelligence agencies providing them guns, money, and other resources.

Something similar happened in 2020 with BLM and antifa riots and arson in America.

Who is organizing and funding decimation of Whites in Europe and America through violent criminal migration and alleged ethnically targeting bioweapon programs?

Do religious leaders in the video below shed light on this question?