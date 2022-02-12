Noam Chomsky is one of many leaders demanding everyone take Covid vaccines having possibly alarming VAERS safety signals, contractually untraceable vials, and no long-term safety data.

He’s also one of the media figures — like Howard Stern, Gene Simmons, Jimmy Kimmel, David Frum, Jeff Zucker, Andy Slavitt, Tim Wise, James Carville, and Jerry Saltz — who viciously call for your family to be deprived of food or medical care if you don’t take current leaky, single target-antigen spike protein injections during a pandemic, accelerating selection of immune escape variants.

Chomsky’s meetings with Jeffrey Epstein and former Israeli Prime Minister and Defense Minister Ehud Barak raise questions of influence by [redacted] military intelligence.

If the Covid ethnic bioweapon operation were run by a clandestine group connected to [redacted], could this explain the overwhelming coercion by our leaders and media to take these vaccines?

