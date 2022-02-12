Is Noam Chomsky’s cruel vaccine position influenced by Epstein?
Soft-spoken professor brutally demands you be shut out of society if you don’t take leaky spike protein jabs (Updated 12/1/24)
Noam Chomsky is one of many leaders demanding everyone take Covid vaccines having possibly alarming VAERS safety signals, contractually untraceable vials, and no long-term safety data.
He’s also one of the media figures — like Howard Stern, Gene Simmons, Jimmy Kimmel, David Frum, Jeff Zucker, Andy Slavitt, Tim Wise, James Carville, and Jerry Saltz — who viciously call for your family to be deprived of food or medical care if you don’t take current leaky, single target-antigen spike protein injections during a pandemic, accelerating selection of immune escape variants.
Chomsky’s meetings with Jeffrey Epstein and former Israeli Prime Minister and Defense Minister Ehud Barak raise questions of influence by [redacted] military intelligence.
If the Covid ethnic bioweapon operation were run by a clandestine group connected to [redacted], could this explain the overwhelming coercion by our leaders and media to take these vaccines?
Years ago I've read a few of his hard to read books. I can guarantee you that when he wrote those 30 - 40 years ago he would have been on the antivax and truckers side. These old school liberals forget who they were decades ago. Now they are firmly entrenched in the machine they hated. It's hilarious and pathetic.
Chomsky's been a CIA-sponsored gatekeeper for the far-left pretty much ever since he quit being a professor of linguistics and took up full-time politrickery, many decades ago. I don't think it has much to do with his ancestry or religion. His positions on JFK assassination and 9-11 truth basically showed his hand as far as I'm concerned. James Corbett's got a pretty decent expose on Chomsky, I can't be bothered to look it up at the moment.
Since you're on Gab now and probably being exposed to a lot of, let's say, "controversial ideas" about Jews and Judaism, I'd caution (encourage?) you to try to keep in mind the substantial distinctions between ethnicity, various branches of religion, groups (some clandestine, certainly) that exist and have existed within these categories, and (since 1948) the State of Israel.